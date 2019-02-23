Watch Patrick Cantlay nearly ace a par 4 at the WGC-Mexico Championship—while Kevin Kisner was putting

In the third year of Club de Golf Chapultepec hosting a World Golf Championship, we've gotten used to seeing the some wild things. Between Phil Mickelson's collection of great escapes and a collection of par 4s that the best players in the world have basically turned into par 3s by taking absurd lines off the tee , the unique (by PGA Tour standards) layout has provided some interesting moments. But nothing tops what happened on the 12th hole during Saturday's third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship .

As Kevin Kisner stroked a five-footer for par, Patrick Cantlay's booming tee shot rolled up onto the green. And not just onto the green, but it just missed going in for an improbable ace on top of Kisner's putt. Check out the crazy sequence:

Look again at just how close Cantlay's ball came to hitting the hole:

Again, that's Cantlay's golf ball. Kisner's is already in the hole. Bizarre.

According to Shot Tracker, Cantlay's drive traveled 394 yards and wound up three feet away from the hole. He converted the eagle putt a few minutes later to continue his ascent up the leader board:

It should be noted that Cantlay couldn't see the green from the 12th tee box. And obviously, Kisner wasn't expecting to see a rolling golf ball while he putted.

Funny enough, the only hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history came under similar circumstances. At the 2001 FBR Open (Now the Waste Management Phoenix Open), Andrew Magee's drive on the short 17th hole ricocheted off the putter of Steve Pate, who was paying in the group ahead, and into the hole . Imagine if that happened today? Golf Twitter might explode.

Anyway, it nearly happened on Saturday, but Magee's remains the lone par-4 albatross ever on the PGA Tour. At least, for now. There's still another whole day to go down in Mexico.

