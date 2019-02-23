Bizarro World4 hours ago

Watch Patrick Cantlay nearly ace a par 4 at the WGC-Mexico Championship—while Kevin Kisner was putting

By

In the third year of Club de Golf Chapultepec hosting a World Golf Championship, we've gotten used to seeing the some wild things. Between Phil Mickelson's collection of great escapes and a collection of par 4s that the best players in the world have basically turned into par 3s by taking absurd lines off the tee, the unique (by PGA Tour standards) layout has provided some interesting moments. But nothing tops what happened on the 12th hole during Saturday's third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

As Kevin Kisner stroked a five-footer for par, Patrick Cantlay's booming tee shot rolled up onto the green. And not just onto the green, but it just missed going in for an improbable ace on top of Kisner's putt. Check out the crazy sequence:

Look again at just how close Cantlay's ball came to hitting the hole:

Again, that's Cantlay's golf ball. Kisner's is already in the hole. Bizarre.

According to Shot Tracker, Cantlay's drive traveled 394 yards and wound up three feet away from the hole. He converted the eagle putt a few minutes later to continue his ascent up the leader board:

It should be noted that Cantlay couldn't see the green from the 12th tee box. And obviously, Kisner wasn't expecting to see a rolling golf ball while he putted.

Funny enough, the only hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history came under similar circumstances. At the 2001 FBR Open (Now the Waste Management Phoenix Open), Andrew Magee's drive on the short 17th hole ricocheted off the putter of Steve Pate, who was paying in the group ahead, and into the hole. Imagine if that happened today? Golf Twitter might explode.

RELATED: Watch Tiger Woods' amazing circus shot in Mexico

Anyway, it nearly happened on Saturday, but Magee's remains the lone par-4 albatross ever on the PGA Tour. At least, for now. There's still another whole day to go down in Mexico.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy nearly aced a par 4 at the WGC-Mexico …
Golf News & ToursWatch Tiger Woods open with a double bogey—that cou…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods live blog: Woods shoots 66 on Friday at…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection