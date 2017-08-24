Watch Miguel Cabrera start a wild bench-clearing brawl in the Tigers-Yankees game

Floyd Mayweather's scheduled fight with Conor McGregor this Saturday is getting a lot of hype, but those guys are going to have to put on quite a show to top the bench-clearing braw between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees on Thursday.

RELATED: Watch a Little League home run legend hit one out of an MLB stadium

After New York's Gary Sanchez was hit with a pitch in the fifth inning (payback for a fourth-inning home run, his fourth of the series), Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle was ejected for throwing at Tigers star Miguel Cabrera. But that was far from the end of the matter. As Cabrera stepped back into the batter's box, he started jawing with Yankees catcher Austin Romine. And then all hell broke loose.

Cabrera pushed Romine before throwing a couple of big punches, sparking a full-out melee. Watch the clip below:

In terms of great baseball brawls, this one had it all. From actual punches landed (Side note: Miguel Cabrera is one intimidating dude):

To entire benches clearing and piling on:

To our favorite, guys sprinting out of the bullpen to join the fracas:

And the best part? People at home didn't have to pay $99.95 to see it.

RELATED: The 10 most batshit sports brawls of all time

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP