Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous 16th hole

You might be familiar with Justin Verlander being a very strong golfer —the Houston Astros flamethrower has appeared at the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am in the past and currently boasts a 3.6 Handicap Index. Not too shabby.

Still, we're impressed by the swing Verlander made—in not the most athletic-looking clothes—under the lights on Tuesday night at TPC Scottsdale's famous 16th hole. Sure, there wasn't hundreds of thousands of fans yelling obscenities at him as he played his shot for a potential swing of hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we're assuming there was some pressure nonetheless, given the appearance by the MLB pitcher and the festivities surrounding this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's the swing:

That looked like a tight little fade that made its way onto the lighted green, as evidenced by Verlander's reaction. The 35-year-old added his own commentary to the shot with a tweet that called his shot a "stripe show."

Verlander plays his golf out of Kinloch Golf Club, a club in Virginia that is on Golf Digest's America's 100 Greatest ranking, so Verlander clearly has game. Even under the lights, with a lot of media attention, and a glow-in-the-dark ball. Well done, Verlander.

Pinterest (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Justin Verlander and Russell Knox share a laugh during last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

