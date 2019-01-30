Trending
Butter Cuts

Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous 16th hole

By
6 minutes ago

You might be familiar with Justin Verlander being a very strong golfer—the Houston Astros flamethrower has appeared at the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am in the past and currently boasts a 3.6 Handicap Index. Not too shabby.

Still, we're impressed by the swing Verlander made—in not the most athletic-looking clothes—under the lights on Tuesday night at TPC Scottsdale's famous 16th hole. Sure, there wasn't hundreds of thousands of fans yelling obscenities at him as he played his shot for a potential swing of hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we're assuming there was some pressure nonetheless, given the appearance by the MLB pitcher and the festivities surrounding this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's the swing:

That looked like a tight little fade that made its way onto the lighted green, as evidenced by Verlander's reaction. The 35-year-old added his own commentary to the shot with a tweet that called his shot a "stripe show."

Verlander plays his golf out of Kinloch Golf Club, a club in Virginia that is on Golf Digest's America's 100 Greatest ranking, so Verlander clearly has game. Even under the lights, with a lot of media attention, and a glow-in-the-dark ball. Well done, Verlander.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two
(Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Justin Verlander and Russell Knox share a laugh during last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

RELATED: See where Justin Verlander ranks among the best athlete golfers

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Packing On The Pounds

Sean Payton handled the NFC Championship loss the same way every person handles a bad breakup...

5 minutes ago
Butter Cuts

Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous...

6 minutes ago
Super Bowl LIII

We haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer and we're already puking

an hour ago
Random Daggers

Pittsburgh TV station graphic refers to Tom Brady as a "Known Cheater" ahead of Super Bowl...

2 hours ago
Rants

Gregg Popovich says the Suns "got robbed" in fantastic rant following Spurs buzzer-beater

2 hours ago
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 1999

3 hours ago
Photographic Memory

Super Bowl LIII: Watch Sean McVay rattle off three key plays he ran in high school (!) with...

19 hours ago
Important News

Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram...

21 hours ago
Super Bowl

Bubba versus Brady, Kopeka against Cooks: 12 golf-related bets, and predictions, for Super...

a day ago
Buttoned Up

Kyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dream team for Super Bowl week

a day ago
Aggressive

Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking...

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' mysterious shirt, Michelle Wie's NBA love connection, and Bryson DeChambeau's...

January 29, 2019
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round...

January 29, 2019
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

January 29, 2019
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2019
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

January 28, 2019
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

January 28, 2019
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

January 28, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursWhy Matthew Fitzpatrick has one of the oddest three…
Golf News & ToursWaste Management Phoenix Open Betting Preview: Why …
Golf News & ToursWhy the Hot List equipment review is the most compl…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection