Watch John Daly bank an approach off bleachers to 10 feet of pin

From the Women's PGA to two premier amateur events to golf's true fifth major , the sport was not short on action over the weekend. So forgive us for being a day late to this thing of beauty from the PGA Tour Champions, courtesy of John Daly.

It's been a tough year for JD. His move to use a golf cart at Bethpage Black was widely panned (and dunked on by Tiger Woods), and the only other time he's made headlines was for signing a women's, ahem, behind .

But Daly finally made some news for his play during the American Family Insurance Championship, recording his best finish of the year with a T-5, two shots behind winner Jerry Kelly. A week that ended on a high note, with the two-time major winner banking his approach at University Ridge Golf Club's 18th hole off the grandstands to 10 feet of the pin.

Judging by that sh*t-eating grin, we're guessing Daly didn't call "bank."

Granted, the 53-year-old missed the putt; insert whatever "wasted opportunities" joke you please here. But given his aforementioned lumps, it was nice to see the Big Guy come out on top, if only for a moment.