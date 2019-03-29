Trending
Caddie Goals

Watch Joe LaCava hilariously rip off fan's hat while Tiger Woods was hitting a chip shot at the Match Play

By
3 hours ago
Tiger Woods
Warren Little

Before everything began to go Tiger Woods' way in his match against Patrick Cantlay on Friday at Austin Country Club, the 14-time major winner was facing some serious adversity. Woods, who led 1 up through four holes, suddenly found himself trailing 1 down at the eighth tee. He then made a mess of the par 5, badly pulling his second shot into the gallery left of the green and leaving himself with a difficult third shot.

Cantlay, meanwhile, was just left of the green also waiting to hit his third from a much better position than Woods. As Tiger prepared to hit his third, the gallery surrounded he and caddie Joe LaCava. As is the case any time Woods hits one off line, fans get as close as they possibly can to him while still allowing him to make a swing, creating a claustrophobic environment. Add in the fact that everyone wants to grab the same stupid video on their smart phone from five feet away and the scene can get a little hectic.

LaCava noticed this on Friday, and one fan in particular drew his ire. We're not sure what the fan was doing, but whatever it was, it was enough for Woods' longtime caddie to take action. Watch as Joey turns around and rips off the fan's hat in this video:

Pretty hilarious, if you ask us. For Joe LaCava, an eternal nice guy, to get this angry, you have to be really pissing him off. He's never going to be Steve Williams, Woods' former caddie who policed the gallery streets with the best of 'em, but that doesn't mean he still won't turn this car around every now and then, like the time he paid a heckler to leave a tournament. Enough was obviously enough, and the fan must have known that too. Look at this reaction:

That's a "okay okay I'm sorry!" if I've ever seen one. Nice job by Joey, even though Woods eventually made par and lost this hole to go 2 down. But after this Woods' began his incredible stretch of winning six of the last eight holes to punch his ticket to the Round of 16. Was the hat grab the turning point? Something to think about.

RELATED: Joe LaCava on dinners with Tiger Woods and why Fred Couples made him buy his first answering machine

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Caddie Goals

Watch Joe LaCava hilariously rip off fan's hat while Tiger Woods was hitting a chip shot at...

3 hours ago
Golf Life

As if Marc Leishman wasn't popular enough, his personal beer is now available for your...

7 hours ago
Legends

Tim Duncan retelling the story about Pop telling him they drafted "Emanuel Jinnobili" is...

8 hours ago
Waiting on the (Golf) World to Change

Brandon Stone has the perfect solution for slow play

9 hours ago
If You Come At The King...

Bubba Watson puts heckler in the grave at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28, 2019
Risky Google Searches

Some of the things Eagles fans call Eli Manning are so bad he has to look them up

March 28, 2019
Gaffes

Announcers are still getting Keith Mitchell's name wrong despite Honda Classic victory

March 28, 2019
Bad Beats

You might never bet an over/under again after seeing the finish to this NBA game

March 28, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

European Tour pro does drop-the-mic celebration after finishing round with fantastic shot

March 28, 2019
Hope Springs Eternal

Earth's biggest optimist places bet on Tiger Woods to win 2019 Grand Slam

March 27, 2019
Whoops!

Shaq forgets he's on live TV, hilariously belts out profane Ludacris lyrics over a highlight

March 27, 2019
One-Man Pep Rally

The Rock gives Lovett baseball team highway pep talk, team goes on to win 23-1

March 27, 2019
Vintage

NFL admits Patriots got away with one in the Super Bowl in least shocking news in the history...

March 27, 2019
Gambling

People are actually betting on Tony Romo to have a decent first round in this week's PGA Tour...

March 27, 2019
Move Over Keto

Beacon of hope for all mankind loses 25 pounds on beer-only diet

March 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Lance Stephenson, Lakers bench mob provide the Lakers with lone highlight of season

March 27, 2019
NFL

Coach dating Holly Sonders will give team cell phone breaks, for some reason

March 27, 2019
Andy Hungry

Not surprisingly, Andy Reid knows the best medicine for dealing with a painful loss (it's...

March 26, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods live blog: Woods beats Patrick Cantlay,…
The LoopPlayers Championship 2018: Watching caddies hit int…
Golf News & Tours2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play viewer's guid…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection