Trending
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Watch Jamie Donaldson cut up a damn RUG in the beer tent at the Made in Denmark

By
an hour ago

This week at the European Tour's Made in Denmark, players have to walk through a beer tent to get to the 14th tee, a stroll that promised to provide some epic "scenes" as they say in Europe. The best moment of all may have already occurred on Saturday though, and it involves a 43-year-old man dancing. We'll explain.

Jamie Donaldson walked off the 13th green at two over on his round, having failed to get much of anything going up to that point. That didn't stop him from cutting up a damn rug in the beer tent, as he channeled his inner Michael Jackson and unleashed some serious moves to the delight of the Heineken-swigging crowd:

Absolute "SCENES" indeed. Who knew Donaldson had such swagger? The grooviness gave him a nice jolt, as Donaldson promptly birdied the 14th hole to get back to one over. He stumbled home with bogeys at 15 and 17 to card a three-over 74, but that doesn't matter, because he won over the hearts of many, including his peers, on Twitter afterwards:

Solid moves, JD. But let's work on that high five for next time. Can't just be grabbing full wrist like this:

RELATED: European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Watch Jamie Donaldson cut up a damn RUG in the beer tent at the Made in Denmark

an hour ago
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods roasts the guy who placed that $100K bet on him to win the Grand Slam

a day ago
Tour Life

The Canadian Open will feature a "Caddie Lounge" that might even make PGA Tour pros jealous

May 24, 2019
When Sports Attack

Auburn baseball literally throws away SEC Tournament victory

May 24, 2019
Signature Moves

Kevin Na shares vintage clip of him walking in a putt at the U.S. Open, and it's spectacular

May 24, 2019
NFC North Chug-Off

Matt Stafford shows Aaron Rodgers a proper beer chug, improves awful record against the...

May 24, 2019
MLB

Joey Votto channels Alex Noren with odd-looking pre-swing routine, promptly strikes out

May 24, 2019
Viral Videos

Klay Thompson's look of disgust after learning Kemba Walker made All-NBA over him is classic

May 23, 2019
18

Peyton Manning torments Andy Roddick with video of him walking nine at Sweetens Cove

May 23, 2019
Enough Is Enough

Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

May 23, 2019
Cold Takes

Danny Kanell sends out awful tweet about marijuana, might want to sit the next couple plays...

May 23, 2019
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

May 23, 2019
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

May 23, 2019
LANGUAGE!!!!!

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hates the shift more than kids hate broccoli

May 23, 2019
Here We Go

Shockingly, the guy who will wear O.J. Simpson's number for the Bills this season has a take...

May 22, 2019
Innovation

The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

May 22, 2019
T-Shirt Game Strong

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head...

May 22, 2019
But Why?

Why on earth are the St. Louis Blues fans belting out 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'?

May 22, 2019
Related
The LoopLee Westwood hilariously described his "first time"…
Golf News & ToursWatch: 13-year-old hits tee shot inside of Dustin J…
The LoopVideo: Jimenez makes yet another hole-in-one, third…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection