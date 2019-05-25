Watch Jamie Donaldson cut up a damn RUG in the beer tent at the Made in Denmark

This week at the European Tour's Made in Denmark, players have to walk through a beer tent to get to the 14th tee , a stroll that promised to provide some epic "scenes" as they say in Europe. The best moment of all may have already occurred on Saturday though, and it involves a 43-year-old man dancing. We'll explain.

Jamie Donaldson walked off the 13th green at two over on his round, having failed to get much of anything going up to that point. That didn't stop him from cutting up a damn rug in the beer tent, as he channeled his inner Michael Jackson and unleashed some serious moves to the delight of the Heineken-swigging crowd:

Absolute "SCENES" indeed. Who knew Donaldson had such swagger? The grooviness gave him a nice jolt, as Donaldson promptly birdied the 14th hole to get back to one over. He stumbled home with bogeys at 15 and 17 to card a three-over 74, but that doesn't matter, because he won over the hearts of many, including his peers, on Twitter afterwards:

Solid moves, JD. But let's work on that high five for next time. Can't just be grabbing full wrist like this:

