Trending
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

By
28 minutes ago

What in the actual f. That is the first response to the Los Angeles Rams' new logo, first leaked on Reddit on Sunday night. The second is denial. There's no way that something clearly made on Microsoft Paint by a six year old could become the fresh new face of one of the NFL's biggest franchises. The third, we assume, is acceptance, though we're not sure we'll ever get there. Honestly, something tells us you won't be warming to it anytime soon either.

RELATED: 13 college football throwbacks that need to make a comeback

No, the Chargers didn't switch their name to the LA Tide Pods and join the XFL 2. This is the actual approved logo for one of the most storied teams in NFL history whose logo hasn't (and hasn't needed to) change in fifty-plus years. It certainly seems like a bad misread on paper, but the internet, as the internet does, had a field day with it, so perhaps that was the point all along? Idk, just trying to make sense of the senseless here.

Rams? 8-8. These reactions? 16-0.

There's been no official communique from the Rams braintrust about the branding for their new allergy pill, er, football team. We don't know if this regional life insurance company logo will replace the team's iconic helmet decal or if it could possibly make the Draft hats any worse than they already are. All of these answers remain to be seen . . . provided you can pry your eyes open long enough.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

28 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

In the wake of the coronavirus, is it time to end the handshake in sports and in life?

33 minutes ago
2020 Players Championship

Players Championship 2020: The good, the bad and the 'Better than most' from the 17th hole at...

an hour ago
Rehab 101

Tyrrell Hatton recovered from wrist surgery in the most chill way possible

March 7, 2020
Ba Da Bap Bap Ba

The athletic feat of the week is Joey Chestnut downing a world-record 32 Big Macs in less than...

March 6, 2020
Seizing The Moment

Ohio State fan holds up "Nice" sign for 69th point, ESPN announcer calls it perfectly

March 6, 2020
OK Boomer

LeBron James completes full dad transformation with random embarrassing Instagram post

March 6, 2020
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2020

March 5, 2020
Slurping the Mary Jane

Pensacola Blue Wahoos win 2020 minor-league promotion derby with Legalize "Marinara" night on...

March 5, 2020
Happenings in the Art World

The George Costanza bobblehead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are giving away on Seinfeld Night...

March 5, 2020
Torts Gonna Torts

Woman tries to get Torts to take selfie mid-game, Torts reacts exactly how you'd expect

March 5, 2020
Sports...Jeopardy!

Joel Embiid's new nickname is inspired by one of the worst Jeopardy! answers of all time

March 5, 2020
Resume Builder

Dish will actually pay you to watch 'The Office' for some reason

March 4, 2020
Yakety Sax

Routine grounder turns into three-run inside the park home run in college baseball game

March 4, 2020
Vacation Days

You could win a stay in the world's first Buffalo Wild Wings bed & breakfast during March...

March 4, 2020
The Big Follicle

Shaq grew out his hairline after losing a bet to Dwayne Wade and the results are horrifying

March 4, 2020
But Colin!!

Remember when Alex Smith beat Alabama in college (he didn't)? Colin Cowherd remembers

March 3, 2020
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer's big plan to stop sign stealing: Let them steal signs

March 3, 2020
Related
The LoopWARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like t…
The LoopIn the wake of the coronavirus, is it time to end t…
Golf CoursesPlayers Championship 2020: The 8 most underrated sh…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved