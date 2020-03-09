WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

What in the actual f. That is the first response to the Los Angeles Rams ' new logo, first leaked on Reddit on Sunday night. The second is denial. There's no way that something clearly made on Microsoft Paint by a six year old could become the fresh new face of one of the NFL's biggest franchises. The third, we assume, is acceptance, though we're not sure we'll ever get there. Honestly, something tells us you won't be warming to it anytime soon either.

RELATED: 13 college football throwbacks that need to make a comeback

No, the Chargers didn't switch their name to the LA Tide Pods and join the XFL 2. This is the actual approved logo for one of the most storied teams in NFL history whose logo hasn't (and hasn't needed to) change in fifty-plus years. It certainly seems like a bad misread on paper, but the internet, as the internet does, had a field day with it, so perhaps that was the point all along? Idk, just trying to make sense of the senseless here.

Rams? 8-8. These reactions? 16-0.

There's been no official communique from the Rams braintrust about the branding for their new allergy pill, er, football team. We don't know if this regional life insurance company logo will replace the team's iconic helmet decal or if it could possibly make the Draft hats any worse than they already are. All of these answers remain to be seen . . . provided you can pry your eyes open long enough.