Trending
Troll City, USA

Virginia's Ty Jerome wore an incredible shirt with a UMBC logo on it to summer league

By
35 minutes ago

Ever since the University of Virginia's epic victory over Texas Tech in the NCAA men's basketball title game, now-former Cavs point guard Ty Jerome has been on an all-out troll tour. First, he started by going after Stephen A. Smith, who had said he hated watching Virginia because of the team's boring style of play.

"I just feel so bad for Stephen A. Smith," Jerome told Sports Illustrated two days after the championship game. "He said he hated watching us. And he had to watch us every single round of the tournament. I feel so bad for him. It must have been so hard for him."

RELATED: Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta National tee time

Just a few days later, Jerome directed his ire at New York sports radio legend Mike Francesa, who had invited Jerome on the show to discuss UVA's impressive tourney run. In previewing the tournament, Francesa had claimed to a caller that Virginia couldn't play offense, and this was his reasoning as to why the Wahoos would not win the NCAA Tournament. Jerome didn't forget.

"Our offensive efficiency, I think we were in the top five in the country, we have been all year," Jerome said to Francesa during their interview. "I'm sure a lot of people don't do their proper research of college basketball before they speak."

"Oh, that's for me," Francesa responded.

Almost three months later, Jerome's troll tour has continued in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League. Jerome, who was drafted 24th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers and later traded to the Phoenix Suns, has not played in any games because the move to the Suns was not made official until recently, meaning he had not yet properly trained with the team. But that didn't stop him from showing up with this incredible shirt that featured a UMBC logo on it. For those who don't recall (how could you not?), UMBC was the first 16 seed to take down a 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and that 1 seed was Virginia. After going through a full year plus of being crushed for losing to a 16 seed, UVA redeemed itself with a national title, which is what Jerome's shirt represents:

If you can't quite see the logo slapped over the UMBC logo, it says Virginia backwards in white and then "Championship 2019 Shirt" in black. Let's hope this troll tour never stops for Jerome.

RELATED: Ty Jerome's first pitch at a UVA game was so bad it could hurt his NBA Draft stock

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Troll City, USA

Virginia's Ty Jerome wore an incredible shirt with a UMBC logo on it to summer league

35 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Miguel Angel Jimenez executes the #BottleCapChallenge with ease, might incorporate it into his...

19 hours ago
Viral Videos

Matthew Wolff and Ho-sung Choi side-by-side on the range is a golf nerd's dream

20 hours ago
Keep Sports Weird

Matthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly strangely effective) motions in sports...

20 hours ago
MLB All Star Game

What would a hypothetical MLB All Star Skills Competition look like? We have some ideas

a day ago
The Grind

Matthew Wolff’s speedy arrival, Tiger Woods’ early wake-up calls, and Bryson DeChambeau a meme

a day ago
Trick Shots

Justin Thomas goes full Miguel Angel Jimenez in preparation for the Scottish Open

a day ago
Show Me the Money

Pete Alonso earned almost twice as much at the Home Run Derby as he will all season

July 9, 2019
AFC EAST: Infinity War

Intergalactic supervillain Tom Brady cooks up new equipment violation for 2019 season

July 8, 2019
Good Deeds

There's nothing more Bill Walton than Bill Walton sorting recyclables at a Dead & Company show

July 8, 2019
Hands For Days

This mesmerizing video of Omar Vizquel playing catch is like watching a magician at work

July 8, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kawhi Leonard and Megan Rapinoe are the perfect geniuses of the weekend

July 8, 2019
Just Take It Easy Man

Jake Arrieta is extremely mad at Todd Frazier, threatens to put a dent in his skull

July 7, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Eddie Pepperell hits par 3 green with a putter, then snaps putter in half during 14 Club...

July 5, 2019
Random Daggers

European Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls Team USA on 4th of July

July 5, 2019
Hot Take

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the worst take in sports history

July 3, 2019
Good Sports

Cleveland Browns backup QB issues funny Madden challenge based on his low rating, even offers...

July 3, 2019
Dingers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practicing for the Home Run Derby is the hottest video on the internet...

July 3, 2019
Related
The LoopVirginia's Ty Jerome wore an incredible shirt with …
Golf CoursesIslay, Scotland is more known to scotch drinkers th…
Golf News & ToursMatthew Wolff's caddie thanks his new boss for "sav…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection