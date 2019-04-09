Trending
Golf Guys

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta National tee time

By
an hour ago
Streeter Lecka

Within moments of leading the University of Virginia to its first NCAA men's basketball national title, Tony Bennett was already looking to parlay the accomplishment into something better. No, he wasn't requesting a raise or contract extension (Although, you'd have to figure the man will be made Coach for Life at UVA if he wants) or searching for an NBA coaching gig, but rather a tee time at Augusta National. And he knew he had just the right man to ask.

RELATED: UVA football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

While being interviewed immediately following Virginia's 85-77 overtime win against Texas Tech, CBS' Jim Nantz asked about how special it was for Bennett to have his father, Dick, another longtime college hoops coach, in attendance for the big game. It led to this bold ask before fans even had a chance to hear "One Shining Moment."

"My dad said if I ever make it to the Final Four he'd come and play Augusta with me," Bennett said. "So maybe you can get us on that course, alright?"

"I'll work on that one," Nantz replied.

The man switched into Masters mode quicker than the voice of the Masters himself. Incredible.

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the Masters

It's a similar situation to when Steve Kerr promised Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala to get them onto Augusta National if they won an NBA title and he delivered. The only difference is Kerr obviously had the connections—and didn't work them so publicly.

Tony's teams are known for their tenacious defense, but putting Nantz on the spot like that was a brilliant offensive attack. Nicely played, Tony. We like where your head is at. Oh, and good luck with that.

PODCAST: Jim Nantz recalls his most nervous Masters moment

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf Guys

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta tee...

an hour ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: Our 7 favorite moments of Bryson DeChambeau's press conference at Augusta...

15 hours ago
Green promotions

Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green jacket, entrants in FanDuel's $1-million to...

17 hours ago
A Beer Unlike Any Other

Masters 2019: Get this Masters-themed beer from Sibling Revelry before they're sued out of...

18 hours ago
The Grind

The most improbable Masters invite ever, a PGA Tour WAG gets serious camera time, and podcast...

18 hours ago
Cheers to Augusta

Masters 2019 Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the year's first major (but...

20 hours ago
Miss of the Century

PSG player commits the one miss to rule them all and in the darkness bind them

20 hours ago
The Slump To End All Slumps

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is on the verge of making history in the worst way possible

21 hours ago
You and What Army?

Yasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization

21 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

NCAA referees are really bad

a day ago
Power Couples

Charley Hull brought Ozzie Smith, an MMA champion and her fiancé, to the ANA Inspiration

April 5, 2019
Golf & Media

Masters 2019: 8 things you should know about CBS' Amanda Balionis

April 5, 2019
Random Daggers

Judge gives Craig Carton a savage greeting in court before handing out jail sentence

April 5, 2019
Mickey D's All Around

Phil Kessel wins entire arena Big Macs, is an American hero

April 5, 2019
The Final Strokes

Masters 2019: A highly subjective ranking of the last 33 Masters-winning putts, from ho hum to...

April 5, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: You have one day at Augusta National. Here's how to spend it

April 5, 2019
The $10 Million Man

Stephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was the guy attempting to break up a fight Joel...

April 5, 2019
Gambling

Gambler offering to sell Texas Tech future bet potentially worth $300,000(!) for $65,000

April 5, 2019
Related
The LoopReports: Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National af…
The LoopBilly Payne throws his Jamboree partner under the b…
The LoopMasters Mood Guide: All things Adam Scott - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection