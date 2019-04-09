Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta National tee time

Within moments of leading the University of Virginia to its first NCAA men's basketball national title, Tony Bennett was already looking to parlay the accomplishment into something better. No, he wasn't requesting a raise or contract extension (Although, you'd have to figure the man will be made Coach for Life at UVA if he wants) or searching for an NBA coaching gig, but rather a tee time at Augusta National. And he knew he had just the right man to ask.

While being interviewed immediately following Virginia's 85-77 overtime win against Texas Tech, CBS' Jim Nantz asked about how special it was for Bennett to have his father, Dick, another longtime college hoops coach, in attendance for the big game. It led to this bold ask before fans even had a chance to hear "One Shining Moment."

"My dad said if I ever make it to the Final Four he'd come and play Augusta with me," Bennett said. "So maybe you can get us on that course, alright?"

"I'll work on that one," Nantz replied.

The man switched into Masters mode quicker than the voice of the Masters himself. Incredible.

It's a similar situation to when Steve Kerr promised Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala to get them onto Augusta National if they won an NBA title and he delivered. The only difference is Kerr obviously had the connections—and didn't work them so publicly.

Tony's teams are known for their tenacious defense, but putting Nantz on the spot like that was a brilliant offensive attack. Nicely played, Tony. We like where your head is at. Oh, and good luck with that.

