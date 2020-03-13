Trending
That Didn't Take Long

Virginia, Gonzaga made the favorites to win March Madness (Next year's March Madness. Sigh.)

By
3 hours ago
NCAA Basketball Final Four Championship Game
The Washington Post

March Madness—along with just about everything else in the world—has been canceled due to Coronavirus, but you can still bet on who will win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. You're just going to have to wait a long time to be paid off if you're right.

On Friday, SportsBetting.ag installed Virginia and Gonzaga as the co-favorites to win the title in 2021. Now that's a futures bet.

RELATED: How to spend the next month of your life without the PGA Tour

According to SportsBetting.ag, the Cavaliers and the Zags are listed at +900 (risk $100 to win $900), followed by Kansas (+1000), and Baylor and Kentucky at (+1200). Michigan State, Creighton, and Duke are next at +1400. So in case you were wondering if you still have to worry about potentially seeing Coach K & Co. winning another national title after the worry of a global pandemic dissipates, unfortunately, you do.

Of course, UVA is already the defending national champs. So a win next April would make them . . . back-to-back champs?

Another question to raise is whether the NCAA will grant current seniors any extra eligibility being that their careers got cut short before they were able to cut down the nets. We're guessing no given the NCAA's spotty track record with decisions regarding amateur status, but hey, you never know.

And it's never too early to place a wager if you think you're getting value. Just be careful. You know, both with the gambling and the Coronavirus.

RELATED: UVA coach wins title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta invite

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
That Didn't Take Long

Virginia, Gonzaga made the favorites to win March Madness (Next year's March Madness. Sigh.)

3 hours ago
Go Long

Justin Herbert can throw a football over them mountains

3 hours ago
Basketball's Back?

The Phoenix Suns will play out the rest of the NBA season . . . on NBA 2K

5 hours ago
Clubhead Speed

Move over graphite, customs agents find $30,000 worth of cocaine stashed in golf club shafts

6 hours ago
Golf Sabbatical

How to survive the next month of your life without the PGA Tour

7 hours ago
You Are Looking Live

Players 2020: Behind the wheel with the PGA Tour's new live-golf viewing experience, debuting...

March 12, 2020
Let's Get Weird

Tired and WIRED: A breakdown of the most high-profile NFL Free Agency scenarios

March 12, 2020
Wash Your Damn Hands

Kyle Brandt continues rare sports pundit streak of being good at his job, rips "Corona Tough

March 12, 2020
Vinsanity

If Coronavirus just ended Vince Carter's career a few weeks early, at least he went out in...

March 12, 2020
Keep Your Head On A Swivel

Players 2020: This caddie just hit one of the worst shots ever on No. 17

March 11, 2020
Rising Stars

Andruw Jones didn't seem too thrilled with his son's epic bat flip

March 11, 2020
Pwning Noobs

Players 2020: Tyrrell Hatton is 'devastated' he can't play the new Call of Duty this week

March 11, 2020
Operation Protect Alex

Jeopardy! becomes first major US sports league to ban live audiences in order to protect Alex...

March 11, 2020
Tour Life

Players 2020: Two PGA Tour caddies had an absolute fast-food feast, live to tell about it (we...

March 11, 2020
When Will The Beat Drop?

Players 2020: What it's like to attend a Chainsmokers concert at TPC Sawgrass

March 10, 2020
Adult Beverages

Players 2020: Rory McIlroy compared Pete Dye courses to drinking beer, and it made perfect...

March 10, 2020
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro has been invited by Chris Harrison to be a contestant on 'The Bachelor'

March 10, 2020
Life Ain't Fair

Harvard basketball becomes first team to get officially hosed by the Coronavirus

March 10, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursHere are all the golf tournaments that have been ca…
Golf News & ToursThe PGA Tour made the right decision. Even if it to…
The LoopVirginia, Gonzaga made the favorites to win March M…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved