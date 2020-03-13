Masters Postponed4 hours ago

Augusta National postpones 2020 Masters, no new date specified

By
The Masters - Second Round
David CannonAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: A detail shot of a member's green jacket button during the second round of the 2008 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2008 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Augusta National Golf Club is postponing the 2020 Masters amid concerns for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement released by tournament chairman and club president Fred Ridley on Friday.

Sources told Golf Digest Thursday that Augusta National was reviewing contingencies include limiting patron access or banning patrons from the course entirely, as well as cancellations of practice rounds, the Par-3 Contest, the ANWA and the DCP. Multiple sources insisted that canceling the tournament "is not expected at this time."

However, as every major sports league suspended its operations—including the PGA Tour, which cancelled the Players Championship and its next three weeks of events—and awareness grew of the battle ahead against COVID-19, the club altered its approach to the 2020 tournament.

"Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances," said Ridley in a statement. "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

This is a breaking news story. This post will updated with more information as it becomes available.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: 7 takeaways from PGA Tour commissione…
Golf News & ToursTour pros react to Masters, PGA Tour news, prep for…
Golf News & ToursUSGA says it has not made any decisions on its sche…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved