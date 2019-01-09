Vijay Singh looking ahead, rather than behind at his settled lawsuit with the PGA Tour

HONOLULU – Vijay Singh, always seeking ways to improve, was seen Tuesday morning putting with a bright red ball on the practice green at Waialae Country Club. He could move it only a few inches.

The “heavy ball,” weighing perhaps 1 ½ pounds, is intended to help improve follow through as well as “put more energy in the stroke,” said Singh, a past winner and one of five PGA Tour Champions players in this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

Singh, 55, looked fit – and if you saw his workout video on Twitter this would not be a surprise to you – and he was in good spirits as he was set to play in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the year for the 12th year in a row and 22nd overall. Perhaps part of the reason was that his five-plus years of legal wrangling with the tour was finally behind him.

Singh sued the tour in 2013 after he was suspended for admitting in a magazine article that he used deer antler spray, which at the time contained a substance that was banned by the tour as well as most other sports leagues. The suspension was later rescinded, but Singh, a 34-time tour winner, sued the tour for causing him to be subjected to “public humiliation and ridicule.”

The settlement was announced on Nov. 20 , just days before the case was to go to trial.

“Wouldn’t you be?” Singh said when asked if he was relieved that the affair was behind him. “It’s been going on a long time. But it’s all good now. No one wants to go through a trial and all that stuff.”

A confidentiality agreement prevented Singh from disclosing any terms of the settlement.

“I think both sides are happy,” he said simply, “although I might be just a little bit happier.”