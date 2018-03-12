Vegas makes Tiger Woods an overwhelming favorite to win at Bay Hill this week

Tiger Woods will tee it up this week in the comfortable confines of Bay Hill, a course where he's won eight times. But he'll also be in a familiar position in Vegas: at the top of the betting board.

On Monday, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released its odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Woods is a big favorite to win the event for a ninth time. Woods leads the way with 13-to-2 odds, while Justin Rose and Jason Day share the next lowest odds at 12/1.

RELATED: The eerie stat that points to a Tiger Woods win this week

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy are listed at 18/1, followed by Tommy Fleetwood at 20/1. Defending champ Marc Leishman checks in at an enticing 40/1.

On Friday, Westgate adjusted Woods' Masters odds twice , both during and after a second-round 68 at the Valspar Championship, that put him in contention heading into the weekend. Woods moved from 16/1 to 12/1 and finally to 10/1, where he stayed following a runner-up finish to Paul Casey , by far his best performance in four official PGA Tour starts since returning from undergoing a back fusion last April.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are the co-favorites for that tournament next month -- at least, for now. We're guessing a Woods win at Bay Hill would change that in a hurry.

RELATED: Where does Tiger Woods land on our Masters ranking?

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP