Tiger Woods can now see how his stats rank on the PGA Tour -- and they're not too shabby

Ahead of last week's Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods lamented he hadn't played enough rounds to show up on the PGA Tour's stat leaders. That's not a problem anymore. And following his exciting performance at Innisbrook , Woods will be even more pleased if he looks up his numbers this week.

Woods had all facets of his game working at the Valspar during his T-2 finish in which he fell one short shy of winner Paul Casey. So how do his stats stack up against the rest of the tour now that he has four official starts under his belt this season? Let's take a look.

We'll start with his worst strokes gained stat thus far, off-the-tee, in which Woods ranks 104th at +044. However, following his third start at the Honda Classic, Woods ranked 146th in this category at -.147, so this is still a huge improvement, probably due in part to his selective use of the driver around Innisbrook.

Woods jumped into the top 30 in all the other main strokes-gained categories. He's 28th in tee-to-green, 19th in approach-the-green, 21st in around-the-green, 23rd in putting, and most importantly, he's 11th in total strokes gained.

Woods is still not getting the job done on the par 5s anywhere near like he used to -- he's 179th with a 4.78 scoring average on those holes and he failed to birdie any of Innisbrook's final three on Sunday -- but he's flashed swing speeds that belie his age and the back fusion surgery he underwent less than a year ago. Woods currently ranks second in club head speed at 122.49 miles per hour. He's also displayed his usual knack for posting great rounds as evidenced by his overall scoring average of 69.465, which ranks him fifth.

Woods has finished T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open), missed the cut at the Genesis Open, finished solo 12th at the Honda Classic and T-2 at the Valspar Championship in his four starts thus far. He'll play again at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament he's won eight times. And if he's able to pick up win No. 9 at Bay Hill, all these numbers will look even better come Sunday evening.

