U.S. Open 2019: The 18 best holes on the Monterey Peninsula

A common debate inside golf architecture circles and among 19th-hole golf revelers is which golf-rich part of the world contains the best concentration of courses. California's Monterey/Carmel area is always in the conversation—and for good reason. Views of the Pacific Ocean provided the ideal canvas for some of the world's best layouts, and many of golf’s earliest and most accomplished designers carved legendary courses on this tough-to-top topography.

Imagine being tasked with clearing land along the magical Monterey Peninsula to create one of the golf havens on this list? We’ve combed the top courses—both classic and new—to create a par-72 layout of the best 18 holes within the confines of this seaside oasis. We’ve kept true to the order of the holes on their original course, picking the best first hole, second hole, etc.) And we’ve also tried to be creative: Of course, Cypress Point (No. 3 on Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest) and Pebble Beach (No. 7, and host of the U.S. Open for a sixth time this coming week) could’ve comprised most of this list. But there’s more great golf at low-key confines (Poppy Hills, Pacific Grove) to be celebrated on this little strand of golf paradise. —SH

LIST OF COURSES INCLUDED BELOW:

Bayonet & Black Horse (Black Horse), Seaside, Gene Bates

Carmel Valley Ranch, Carmel, Pete Dye & Gene Bates

The Club at Pasadera, Monterey, Jack Nicklaus

Cypress Point Club , Pebble Beach, Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter

Del Monte G.C., Monterey, Herbert Fowler

The Links at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach, Robert Trent Jones Jr., Tom Watson & Sandy Tatum

Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Dunes) , Pebble Beach, Robert Hunter & Alister MacKenzie/Tom Fazio & Tim Jackson

Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Shore) , Pebble Beach, Mike Strantz

Pacific Grove Municipal G. Cse., Pacific Grove, Jack Neville

Pebble Beach G. Links , Pebble Beach, Jack Neville & Douglas Grant

The Preserve G.C. , Carmel, Tom Fazio, J. Michael Poellot & Sandy Tatum Poppy Hills G. Cse., Pebble Beach, Robert Trent Jones & Bruce Charlton

Spyglass Hill G. Cse. , Pebble Beach, Robert Trent Jones

No. 1 : The Preserve G.C., 442 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Spyglass Hill G. Cse., 595 yards, par 5

No. 2 : The Links at Spanish Bay, 307 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Spyglass Hill G. Cse., 349 yards, par 4

Pinterest Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company

No. 3 : Spyglass Hill G. Cse., 172 yards, par 3

Runner-up: Del Monte G.C., 367 yards, par 4

Pinterest Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company

No. 4 : Spyglass Hill G. Cse., 370 yards. par 4

Runner-up: Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Dunes), 232 yards, par 3

No. 5 : The Links at Spanish Bay, 451 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Poppy Hills G. Cse., 352 yards, par 4 (Old 14th)

No. 6 : Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Shore), 546 yards, par 5

Runner-up: The Links at Spanish Bay, 400 yards, par 4

Pinterest David Cannon/Getty Images

No. 7 : Pebble Beach G. Links, 106 yards, par 3

Runner-up: Cypress Point Club, 168 yards, par 3

Pinterest David Cannon A view from behind the green on the par-4 eighth hole at Pebble Beach.

No. 8 : Pebble Beach G. Links, 427 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Bayonet & Black Horse (Black Horse), 550 yards, par 5

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: The 7 most spectacular but daunting shots at Pebble Beach—all in drones

No. 9 : Monterey Peninsula CC (Dunes), 543 yards, par 5

Runner-up: Cypress Point Club, 292 yards, par 4

Out: 3,364 yards, par 36

Inward nine :

No. 10 : Del Monte G. Cse., 287 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Dunes), 171 yards, par 3

No. 11 : Carmel Valley Ranch, Carmel, 426 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Shore), 186 yards, par 3

No. 12 : Pacific Grove Municipal G. Cse, 500 yards, par 5

Runner-up: Spyglass Hill G. Cse., 178 yards, par 3

No. 13 : The Club at Pasadera, 366 yards, par 4

Runner-up: The Links at Spanish Bay, 142 yards, par 3

No. 14 : Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Dunes), 167 yards, par 3

Runner-up: The Links at Spanish Bay, 576 yards, par 5

No. 15 : Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Shore), 413 yards, par 4

Runner-up: Cypress Point Club, 143 yards, par 3

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: 17 things you might not remember from the last time Pebble Beach hosted the U.S. Open

No. 16 : Cypress Point Club, 219 yards, par 3

Runner-up: Pacific Grove Municipal G. Cse., 353 yards, par 4

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej

No. 17 : Cypress Point Club, 393 yards. par 4

Runner-up: Pebble Beach G. Links, 177 yards, par 3

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej

No. 18 : Pebble Beach G. Links, 543 yards, par 5

Runner-up: Poppy Hills G. Cse., 535 yards, par 5

IN: 3,314 yards, par 36

TOTAL: 6,678 yards, par 72

RELATED: New ranking: The best courses in every state

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS