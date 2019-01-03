an hour ago

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Dunes)

Pebble Beach / 7,090 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5296
12th hole.
Jon Cavalier12th hole.

79. Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Dunes course)

Seth Raynor (1924) / Tom Fazio, Tim Jackson & David Kahn (2015)

The Dunes Course, long been in the shadow of its big brother Shore Course (ranked No. 56) was originally routed by Seth Raynor, who died before construction. It was completed by Robert Hunter, a partner to Alister MacKenzie (who did not participate in the work). In the 1990s, Rees Jones remodeled the course and reshaped holes to mimic the Raynor look. When Tom Fazio was brought in to make the Dunes as appealing to members as the gorgeous Shore Course, he and former associates Tim Jackson and David Kahn opted to give the Dunes a MacKenzie look. Sandscapes now frame most holes, fairways now zigzag around jagged bunkers and nearly all the greens are now diagonal to lines of play. The Dunes Course now lives up to its name.

100 Greatest History: First appearance on 100 Greatest. Ranked on Second 100 Greatest in 2013-2014 (189th) and 2015-2016 (194th). Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Panelist comments, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Dunes):

"A Seth Raynor outing on the dramatic landforms of the Monterey Peninsula is enough of a draw. The Dunes course’s unique architectural features and interesting inland holes, combined with its dunes-dominated ocean holes and recent renovations, make this one of the best courses in what’s one of the best stretches of golf in the United States."

"One of the most special clubs in the world with two outstanding courses and outstanding amenities. I’d be happy sitting at the halfway house at the Dunes course all day, basking in the glory of the Pacific Ocean views and this outstanding golf setting."

"The Jackson-Kahn team have been able to achieve something that is an important piece of Seth Raynor’s philosophy: large, undulating, fun putting surfaces with possible ground-game approach options. The Dunes courses’s Bentgrass greens are large, with interesting slopes—some unlike any you’ve ever seen before."

"Carved out of dramatic sand dunes re-exposed tremendously in recent renovation, significantly improving aesthetics and bringing bluffs into play. Kudos for reducing the amount of irrigated turf and creating firmer and drier turf conditions."

"It is interesting to see how two courses, the Shore and the Dunes, which share the same land, can give two very different feels based on the choices of the architect. Tom Fazio and Tim Jackson have done a terrific job in bringing back the "Wow factor" to the Dunes Course. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Dunes course is ranked higher than the Shore course some time soon."

100 GREATEST: CLICK TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE 100 GREATEST RANKING

Jon Cavalier

Back 9.

Jon Cavalier

9th hole.

Jon Cavalier

Back 9.

Jon Cavalier

14th hole, back tee.

14th hole.

Photos: Courtesy of Jon Cavalier

100 GREATEST: CLICK TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE 100 GREATEST RANKING

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesOakmont Country Club Course Review & Photos - Golf …
Golf CoursesMerion Golf Club (East) Course Review & Photos - Go…
Golf CoursesErin Hills Golf Course - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection