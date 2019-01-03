an hour ago

The Preserve Golf Club

Carmel, Calif. / 7,138 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0619
The Preserve GC hole 18 from the tee
Allen Kennedy/Courtesy of The Preserve GC

96. The Preserve Golf Club

Tom Fazio, J. Michael Poellot & Sandy Tatum (2000)/Tom Fazio (2015)

Located a few miles inland from the glorious fivesome of 100 Greatest courses on California’s Monterey Peninsula (Pebble Beach, Cypress Point, Spyglass Hill and the two courses at Monterey Penisula C.C.), The Preserve is dramatically different, the only golf course contained within a 30,000-acre parcel of gentle hills and mammoth oaks. Fazio moved almost no earth here, so perfect was the routing established by Poellot and Tatum. The greens are subtle, the bunkering low key, the atmosphere one of absolute tranquility.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2005. Highest ranking: No. 68, 2011-2012. Previous ranking: No. 93

Panelist comments:
“There's about an eight-mile drive up the mountains once you drive through the gates until you get to the clubhouse, one of the more unique arrivals in golf. Clearly a significant effort went into the routing, and the result is one of the most memorable series of holes and challenges.”

“A perfect blend of golf and nature. It's a special piece of property, amazing within the sprawling hills, and the golf course flows well with the land. Plenty of width and wonderful green sites set into the hillsides and in the valleys.”

“Good use of elevation changes, variety of design, long/short, up/down, with and against prevailing wind. Greens are typical of Fazio, with some diabolical breaks and pin positions. The nuances of the greens were a treat.”

“The club has embraced firm and fast, and low maintenance of native vegetation, mowing lines, adding to the rustic nature of the site. Really in spectacular shape. And the amount of wildlife -- from wild boar to cougars, according to members, is a reminder you're in a nature preserve.”

“Impressive in scope and scale. It's certainly a solid layout with good golf holes, but some of the transition holes were mundane ... almost like the holes don't fit in."

The Preserve GC hole 1
Joann Dost/Courtesy of The Preserve GC

Hole No. 1

The Preserve GC hole 5
Joann Dost/Courtesy of The Preserve GC

Hole No. 5

Hole No. 6

The Preserve GC hole 18 green
Allen Kennedy/Courtesy of The Preserve GC

Hole No. 18

The Preserve GC hole 18 from the tee
Allen Kennedy/Courtesy of The Preserve GC

Hole No. 18

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesMonterey Peninsula Country Club (Shores) Course Rev…
Golf CoursesThe Olympic Club (Lake) Course Review & Photos - Go…
Golf CoursesSan Francisco Golf Club Course Review & Photos - Go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection