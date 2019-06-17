PEBBLE BEACH — How good is Brooks Koepka ? Even when he doesn't win, he still makes history.

Such was the case on Sunday at Pebble Beach. Sure, Koepka didn't quite pull off the first U.S. Open three-peat in more than a century—finishing three shots behind winner Gary Woodland and in second place—but he actually accomplished something that no one has ever done.

With a final-round 68, Koepka became the first player to shoot in the 60s for all four rounds in the event and not win. Going back to last year's closing 68 at Shinnecock Hills, Koepka also became the first player ever to shoot five consecutive rounds in the 60s at the U.S. Open.

After signing his scorecard, the World No. 1 was asked if he thought about the history he was chasing, most notably the three consecutive U.S. Open titles Willie Anderson won from 1903-1905.

"I did when it was over," Koepka told Fox Sports' Joel Klatt. "I thought, 'Wow, I was just that close to accomplishing something that hasn't been done in what, 110 years?' That's special."

Actually, it's 114 years, but who's counting?

Koepka was also attempting to win a fifth overall major in nine starts. He'll try to "bounce back" with a win at next month's Open Championship, where Vegas has already made him the betting favorite to win at Royal Portrush. The fact that Koepka's caddie, Ricky Elliott, grew up playing at the tournament venue certainly won't hurt his chances of making even more history in a few weeks.

