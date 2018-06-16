Trending
Random Daggers

U.S. Open 2018: Jets fan sees Sam Darnold, screams "J-E-T-S!" in tour pro's backswing

By
2 hours ago

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Between a brutal Shinnecock Hills and the pressures that come with playing in a major championship, the U.S. Open is hard enough. But Peter Uihlein had to deal with another, unexpected element during Saturday's third round: A screaming Jets fan.

This, according to Sam Darnold, the team's new quarterback, who was on hand to watch some golf. As Darnold took in the action on the fourth hole, a Jets fan got a bit too excited when he recognized the man recently drafted to be the team's savior.

RELATED: Josh McCown's daughter burns him after Jets draft Sam Darnold

"One dude was trying to play an iron . . . and someone yelled out, "J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets!" right on his back swing. . . It was a funny fan moment," Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, said with a laugh. "[Uihlein] turned around and then just kept walking. He was laser focused and still hit a good shot."

In fact, Uihlein hit his approach shot to about 20 feet and then rolled in a birdie. How's that for concentration?

But it turns out that another rookie quarterback, Josh Allen, may have played a role in the incident.

"I was right there and pumping up the crowd just trying to get Sam recognized a little more," Allen, the No. 7 pick in April who was in attendance with Darnold, said with a smile. "So I had something maybe to do with that, but I can't confirm or deny any of those allegations."

So what have we learned here? Josh Allen is a bit of a trouble maker. Oh, and if you're going to Shinnecock Hills this weekend, please try to contain yourself if you see an NFL quarterback.

RELATED: Daniel Tosh's nephew makes the cut at the U.S. Open

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

U.S. Open 2018: Jets fan sees Sam Darnold, screams "J-E-T-S!" in tour pro's backswing

2 hours ago
Random Connections

U.S. Open 2018: Daniel Tosh is ticked at whoever cost his nephew a two-stroke penalty at the...

6 hours ago
User Error

The time I crashed a drone into a tree at Shinnecock (which is hard to do)

8 hours ago
The U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: FOX learns the downside of enhanced audio as mics catch vulgar conversation...

10 hours ago
Gambling and golf

Paul Azinger, Phil Mickelson and a spirited gambling game of Hammer, with no shortage of trash...

21 hours ago
Golf Pals

Steve Kerr was pleasantly surprised to get a congratulatory text from Tiger Woods

June 15, 2018
Paradise City

U.S. Open 2018: The oddest, most-Hamptons ephemera from around Shinnecock Hills

June 15, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

"Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara on his golf obsession, playing with Wayne Gretzky and why Tom...

June 14, 2018
Viral Videos

The most dominant force in sports is this 6-foot-10 kid playing on an 8-foot hoop

June 14, 2018
Good Boy

Doggo Jeter interrupts minor-league baseball game to play fetch

June 14, 2018
Summer Vacation Advice

How to pack light for summer travel without being gross

June 14, 2018
Savagery at Shinnecock

U.S. Open 2018: 9 images that show how brutal Shinnecock Hills is playing on Day 1

June 14, 2018
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: 21 things harder in golf than Shinnecock's Thursday conditions

June 14, 2018
Father's Day 2018

10 boozy Father's Day gifts for the golf dad in your life

June 14, 2018
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: Tour pro walks away with a 9 after hitting 14th green in three

June 14, 2018
Refresher

U.S. Open 2018: 11 U.S. Open terms you might need to know this week

June 14, 2018
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler shares his simple reason for getting engaged the week before the U.S. Open

June 13, 2018
Giveaways

U.S. Open 2018: Why all of America should root for Beef (And it's not because of this towel)

June 13, 2018
Related
HomeU.S. Open 2018: Why New York Loves Phil - Golf Dige…
The LoopI re-watched the final round of the 1999 U.S. Open …
The LoopJason Day says burrito-wielding Bubba Watson is a m…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection