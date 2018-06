To the victor, goes the spoils. And when you're the U.S. Open victor, it's some very serious spoils indeed.

As was the case a year ago when he won at Erin Hills, the 2018 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka takes home the biggest first-place check in major-championship history: a staggering $2.16 million from an overall purse of $12 million.

How much money did everyone in the field at Shinnecock Hills earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Brooks Koepka, $2,160,000

2: Tommy Fleetwood, $1,296,000

3: Dustin Johnson, $812,927

4: Patrick Reed, $569,884

5: Tony Finau, $474,659

T-6: Xander Schauffele, $361,923

T-6: Tyrrell Hatton, $361,923

T-6: Henrik Stenson, $361,923

T-6: Daniel Berger, $361,923

T-10: Webb Simpson, $270,151

T-10: Justin Rose, $270,151

T-12: Russell Knox, $221,825

T-12: Matthew Fitzpatrick, $221,825

T-12: Zach Johnson, $221,825

15: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $190,328

T-16: Hideki Matsuyama, $163,435

T-16: Louis Oosthuizen, $163,435

T-16: Haotong Li, $163,435

T-16: Paul Casey, $163,435

T-20: Rickie Fowler, $122,387

T-20: Steve Stricker, $122,387

T-20: Charley Hoffman, $122,387

T-20: Dylan Meyer, $122,387

T-20: Brian Gay, $122,387

T-25: Jason Dufner, $79,200

T-25: Aaron Baddeley, $79,200

T-25: Matthieu Pavon, $79,200

T-25: Alex Noren, $79,200

T-25: Charles Howell, $79,200

T-25: Russell Henley, $79,200

T-25: Francesco Molinari, $79,200

T-25: Justin Thomas, $79,200

T-25: Bryson DeChambeau, $79,200

T-25: Ian Poulter, $79,200

T-25: Branden Grace, $79,200

T-36: Brian Harman, $54,054

T-36: Bill Haas, $54,054

T-36: Pat Perez, $54,054

T-36: Rafa Cabrera Bello, $54,054

T-36: Gary Woodland, $54,054

T-41: Patrick Rodgers, $43,028

T-41: Sam Burns, $43,028

T-41: Jhonattan Vegas, $43,028

T-41: Ryan Fox, $43,028

T-45: Patrick Cantlay, $34,716

T-45: Marc Leishman, $34,716

T-45: Scott Piercy, $34,716

T-48: Phil Mickelson, $27,952

T-48: Ross Fisher, $27,952

T-48: Tim Wilkinson, $27,952

T-48: Peter Uihlein, $27,952

T-48: (a) Luis Gagne, $0

T-48: (a) Matt Parziale, $0

T-48: Brandt Snedeker, $27,952

T-48: Jim Furyk, $27,952

T-56: Tyler Duncan, $25,426

T-56: Mickey DeMorat, $25,426

T-56: Jimmy Walker, $25,426

T-56: Dean Burmester, $25,426

T-56: Chris Naegel, $25,426

61: Calum Hill, $24,692

62: Andrew Johnston, $24,448

63: Brendan Steele, $24,203

64: Cameron Wilson, $23,959

65: Kevin Chappell, $23,714

66: (a) Will Grimmer, $0

67: Byeong Hun An, $23,470

