U.S. Open 2018 live blog: Could Rickie Fowler's early 65 hint at what we could see on Sunday afternoon?

OK, everyone take a deep breath. Saturday was as wild of a round at a major championship as we can recall, but there's still one more day at the 2018 U.S. Open. And Shinnecock Hills is still playing pretty tough . Although, maybe not quite as tough on Sunday. Rickie Fowler has already posted 65, the low round of the tournament and a 19(!)-shot improvement from his disastrous Saturday (Congrats to all those who bet the under on 65.5 for low score). That being said, there aren't many other red numbers out there as we approach the final tee time of Daniel Berger and Tony Finau at 2:24 p.m. ET. Keep it right here for all the latest scores, news, Phil Mickelson takes and complaints about the USGA! Should be a fun Father's Day! (All times ET.)

2:14 p.m.: The past two U.S. Open champs and workout buddies, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, start their final round with irons to the first fairway in the second-to-last group. You get the feeling that no matter how they play, they'll be spotting for each other at the gym tomorrow morning.

2:12 p.m.: Patrick Reed birdies the first two holes to get within one of the lead. Could the REED SLAM really be happening?! That's probably a bit premature -- and so is putting Patrick on 59 watch -- but this is pretty impressive.

1:55 p.m.: After missing his first green of the day on the ninth hole, Tommy Fleetwood can't avoid making his first bogey. Still, an opening 32 has him on the first page of the leader board, just three shots back. And as we saw on Saturday, if you can post a number early, you never know. . .

1:51 p.m.: Patrick Reed begins his final round with an iron into the fairway on No. 1. At just three shots off the pace, Reed has a legit chance of capturing the first two legs of the Grand Slam, something his Ryder Cup partner Jordan Spieth did three years ago. And poor Jordan will never hear the end of it at this year's Ryder Cup if Patrick pulls it off.

1:30 p.m.: Another hole, another birdie for Tommy Fleetwood, who moves to four over through seven holes and to within two shots of the lead. Who says Shinnecock Hills is hard?

1:20 p.m.: Tony Finau tells Fox's Curtis Strange that being in the final group on Sunday "never crossed his mind" during his Saturday round. Same here, Tony. Same here.

1:16 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood is another taking advantage of calm Sunday conditions. After a disappointing 78 that caused him to tumble off the leader board, the Brit sticks one on No. 6 to about three feet. A third early birdie vaults him back into the top 10 and within three shots of the lead.

1:05 p.m.: Rickie Fowler wasn't the only player to experience a little redemption on Sunday. Following his meltdown/debacle/farce on No. 13 yesterday, Phil Mickelson made par on the hole today. And celebrated like he'd won the U.S. Open:

Mickelson played with Fowler and shot one under to cap a wild week of 77-69-81-69. He'll try to complete the career Grand Slam again at Pebble Beach next year.