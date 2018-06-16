U.S. Open 2018: Dustin Johnson enters weekend as an absurdly heavy Vegas favorite

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.—No 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open at safe, a sentiment especially true at a test like Shinnecock. And when the wind's kissing the course, forget about it. "There's a disaster around every corner," Brooks Koepka said on Friday night. "I mean, all it takes is one shot in the fescue, and you could be in there for a while."

But, according to the wise men in the desert, this rodeo has already been wrapped up.

On Friday night, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released its updated odds for the 2018 U.S. Open, with the bookmakers listing Dustin Johnson as an absurdly heavy favorite. Johnson, the world No. 1 and winner of the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, holds a four-shot lead, a gulf wide enough to earn 2-to-3 odds to take home the trophy. He's also listed as -150 against the rest of the field (+130).

Justin Rose will tee it up Saturday with the second-best odds. Rose, arguably the hottest golfer in the game over the past eight months, is marked at 8-to-1. The Englishman also has a U.S. Open under his belt (2013 at Merion), and is in shouting distance at one over.

Rickie Fowler (two over), who finished second at the Masters, is next at 12-to-1. Also sharing that figure is Henrik Stenson (one over), who excelled in similar Shinnecock conditions at Troon in 2016. Reigning champ Koepka tied for the low round on Friday to get into the weekend mix, and is listed at 14-to-1. Fleetwood, who tied Koepka with a 66, is tagged at 16-to-1.

Vegas apparently doesn't have much faith in the two players in second place. Scott Piercy, who already has a runner-up at the U.S. Open, is at 40-to-1, while Charley Hoffman's odds are slightly better at 25-to-1.

Other notables include Ian Poulter and Marc Leishman at 40-to-1, and reigning Player of the Year Justin Thomas at 50-to-1. As for Masters champ Patrick Reed, nine shots back is deemed a bridge to far, with Captain America listed at 150-to-1.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS