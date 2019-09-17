Trending
Two bad baseball teams combine to produce an all-time bad beat in gambling

Baseball's offensive explosion has been the biggest story of the MLB season. Well, other than those plucky New York Yankees battling for the sport's best record despite breaking the record for most injured players. Talk about TRUE GRIT. But back to all those runs, specifically those scored via the long ball. If you're a fan of pitchers duels, this has not been your year. Although, the scoring hasn't been as frequent if you're a fan of the pathetic Baltimore Orioles or the even more pathetic Detroit Tigers.

Both ball clubs have struggled to cross home plate while already crossing the 100-loss mark with two weeks still left to go in the season. But in one of the craziest games of the year on Saturday, these two bad teams scored enough to produce an all-time bad beat in gambling. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt was all over it (of course) and provided this thorough break down:

In case you don't want to watch the video, here are the highlights, or, lowlights if you bet the under on the run total of 9.5:

—It was a 2-0 game with two outs in the top of the eighth inning.

—The Tigers tied it with a home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

—Even going into extra innings at 3-3, the 9.5 total appeared pretty safe.

—Obviously, though, it wasn't! (Which is why we are talking about a game between these lowly teams.)

—After the Orioles scored one run in the top of the 12th, the Tigers tied it on a bases loaded walk.

—Then, when another walk or an error or any hit other than a home run would result in a 5-4 final and the under, some dude hit a walk-off grand slam. Wow.

I don't even know who any of these players are, but that is a WILD result. It looks like the guy who hit the grand slam has a last name of Hicks. That reminds me of Yankees stud outfielder Aaron Hicks, who is injured, of course. Also in the box score is an Orioles player named Severino. That reminds me of Yankees star pitcher Luis Severino, who is also injured will make his first start of the season on Tuesday night! Back! Sorry, but it's tough to focus with so much grit oozing out of the Bronx these days.

Anyway, if you had the under, our condolences. But seriously, what in the world were you doing betting on a game involving these two pitiful teams? Do something better with your life. Please.

