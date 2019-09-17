Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: GOOOOOOO Georgia Bulldogs!

Not sure if you've heard, but gambling on sports is pretty HOT in the streets these days. Everybody and their mother "has the over" or "just needs Denver to win to hit this four-team parlay" or "bet real American currency on the New York Giants" this weekend (none of these are about me, nope). It's reaching "I have Odell and Dalvin Cook in two fantasy leagues and then Julio and Kamara in another league" levels of "please, just shut the hell up, I don't care."

So, naturally, we're introducing a new, weekly gambling post to annoy you with, or, hopefully, win you some money. That's all we're trying to do here. And to have fun, it's all just fun and games at the end of the day so long as you're not betting over your head.

But this isn't just any gambling post. We tried to be a little more creative than that. Introducing our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week, in which we combine my "expert" knowledge of golf and my non-expert, but self-proclaimed respectable knowledge of college football. I promise you, I at least know more than Stephen A. Smith .

The goal each week, aside from winning you cold-hard cash, is to find our favorite golf bet of the week and parlay it with a spread or over/under that caught our eye in college football. Sometimes we'll bet on a player and his Alma Mater (like this week) and sometimes we won't. It's up to my dumb brain. We will be using DraftKings Sportsbook for odds until further notice.

For those that don't understand what a parlay is, it's one bet but with multiple picks, and each pick has to hit for the bet to win. We'll start off slow with just two selections, and, depending on how we do, maybe we'll delve into three-or-four-pick territory. More than likely we won't, because winning a straight bet is hard enough as it is. Counting on two or more things to happen is damn near impossible.

This week, we're all in on the Georgia Bulldogs, both on the course and on the gridiron. The pick is ... (Drumroll please) .....

PGA TOUR: Brian Harman, top 10 at Sanderson Farms Championship

AND

CFB: Georgia Bulldogs (-14) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Parlay Odds: +855 (a $10 bet would win you $85.50, returning $95.50)

We figured for the first installment of our STSCLCFBGPOTW we'd pick a guy and his Alma Mater, and nobody jumps off the board like former Georgia Bulldog Brian Harman and his No. 3 ranked Dawgs. Harman, a three-time 2nd Team All-American at UGA, had one of the quieter seasons of his career in 2018-'19, missing 13 cuts and only finishing in the top 10 four times in 29 starts. But three of those times came in his final seven events of the season, and that good form carried over into the season opener at The Greenbrier, where he shot a final-round 65 to finish in a tie for third, his best finish since the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

This week Harman will be making just his second appearance in the Sanderson Farms, though I wouldn't let a lack of experience deter you from liking the diminutive southpaw in Mississippi. Recent history has shown that shorter hitters who can putt the lights out fare well at Country Club of Jackson, giving a red-hot Harman a ton of value this week, whether that be to win, top 5 or top 10.

To get those odds up (Harman is +400 to finish top 10), we're throwing in Harman's 3-0 Georgia Bulldogs to cover the 14-point spread at home against the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. It's going to be a wild atmosphere in Athens, the type Notre Dame seldom sees, nor wants to see this early in the year. I would not be surprised if ND quarterback Ian Book turns it over multiple times, which will lead to points for a Georgia offense that has scored 30, 63 and 55 in its first three games (albeit against some terrible teams). Georgia wins this one and they win big, and Harman will be so jacked up after watching it that he'll go low enough on Sunday to secure a top 10. This pick can't miss!

