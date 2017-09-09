TV reporter's live Hurricane Irma update includes people playing golf and skim boarding

There's nothing funny about the damage Hurricane Irma has brought, but the following clip provided at least, momentarily, a bit of levity to the situation in central Florida. WFTV Channel 9's Christian Bruey did a live report from Winter Park Country Club, where people are still playing golf and skim boarding on the soggy course. Check it out:

OK, so the course's greenskeeper probably won't find the clip amusing.

Anyway, we particularly enjoyed Bruey's running commentary. After one man hits a golf ball, he says, "That shot. . . wasn't too bad." Then moments later when a woman falls on her face in a puddle, "And, uh, that did not go so well for her." No, it did not.

Stay safe out there, folks.

