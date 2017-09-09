Trending
TV reporter's live Hurricane Irma update includes people playing golf and skim boarding

There's nothing funny about the damage Hurricane Irma has brought, but the following clip provided at least, momentarily, a bit of levity to the situation in central Florida. WFTV Channel 9's Christian Bruey did a live report from Winter Park Country Club, where people are still playing golf and skim boarding on the soggy course. Check it out:

OK, so the course's greenskeeper probably won't find the clip amusing.

Anyway, we particularly enjoyed Bruey's running commentary. After one man hits a golf ball, he says, "That shot. . . wasn't too bad." Then moments later when a woman falls on her face in a puddle, "And, uh, that did not go so well for her." No, it did not.

Stay safe out there, folks.

