Greg Norman still hasn't learned his lesson when it comes to wielding chainsaws

With Hurricane Irma having passed through his Jupiter, Fla., home, Greg Norman is back to his favorite hobby: wielding a chainsaw. The former World No. 1 and two-time major champ posted this photo on Monday of him cutting down some limbs. Tree limbs, that is. We specify that because three years ago he almost lost his left hand using his beloved power tool.

So far, so good this time, but the Shark's Twitter followers are clearly concerned for his safety:

Seriously, Greg, be careful out there. And may we all find something we love as much as Greg Norman loves his chainsaw.

