Green Jackets

Trey Burton's "Philly Special" ESPYs jacket is the second greatest green jacket on earth

By
5 hours ago

We here at The Loop are big fans of green jackets, and while Augusta National's version will always be our favorite, former Philadelphia Eagle Trey Burton gave it a run for its money at Wednesday night's ESPY awards. Go ahead, try it on:

No, your eyes do not deceive you. That's a custom Philly Special lining married to a classic evergreen sport coat. We're not even Eagles fans, and we still want one of these hanging in our closet just in case. The evening wasn't short on style statements—Donovan Mitchell dressed up like Spider-Man at a job interview and JaVale McGee rocked a fanny pack that costs more than your rent—but it was Burton's subtle Super Bowl homage that spoke the loudest.

How does Burton's current employer, the Chicago Bears, feel about this blatant display of Philly Phandom from their new tight end? To their credit, they seem content to let this one slide...for now:

