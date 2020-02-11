Trending
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer drags Rob Manfred's body through the streets over new MLB playoff proposal

By
3 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds v Miami Marlins
Michael Reaves

Let's get this out of the way right now: The MLB's new playoff proposal, which hit the interweb on Monday afternoon, is a little wacky. Maybe it's not as divisive as robo umps, starting runners on second in extras, or the Civil War, but it's still going to drive wedge between more than a few brothers before it makes its proposed debut in the fall of 2022. The idea, at least as it's being reported, is to expand the playoff field to 7 teams in each league and allow each league's top seed to PICK THEIR OWN OPPONENTS. Yes, really.

If this sounds a little too much like Baseball Bachelor to you, well, you're not alone, with the MLB's reigning outrage king Trevor Bauer taking to Twitter after the news leaked to flatten commissioner Rob Manfred with an acme steam roller. Tell us how you really feel, Trev.

RELATED: Trevor Bauer was NOT happy with his performance on Sunday, so he launched the baseball into outer space/centerfield

OK, so safe to say Bauer is team old-school. He doesn't need no stinking MLB Postseason Selection Spectacular Presented by Nugenix and will come to your house and kidnap your girlfriend's dog if you even think about tuning in. He also, if you remember correctly, isn't a big fan of sign stealing either. Needless to say, this dude's court-appointed anger management therapist is billing some serious OT this month.

Despite the looming threat of Trevor Bauer putting a hole in our flatscreen with a Mizuno, we are sort of kombuchagirl.gif about this. The last thing our culture needs is more baseball and reality TV-ifying it doesn't exactly seem like best fit for the AARP demo. Your dad does not want to watch Walker Buehler hand the Padres a rose at the end of of some bloated, three-hour CFP selection show knockoff. He's not going to get the reference.

That said the idea of picking the team you want to face based on pitching matchups, lefty-righty duels, ballpark fit, weather, and a variety of other factors is very baseball. It opens the door for a whole new set of drama. Will managers end up on the hot seat for the wrong pick? Will the teams that get selected be offended? Will heads be hunted? Will benches clear? Even if you hate home runs and think instant replay for is for sinners, you have to admit it, this could be pretty fun. Sorry, Trevor. Please take good care of Fido for us.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

30 minutes ago
The Grind

Larry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlroy’s ex shows off her golf swing, and Rory...

an hour ago
Oh Captain, My Captain

Tiger Woods roasting his Celebrity Cup team’s swings is 100 times more entertaining than the...

2 hours ago
All The Feels

T.J. Oshie's daughter asks for a goal. T.J. Oshie delivers. Hearts melt everywhere

3 hours ago
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer drags Rob Manfred's body through the streets over new MLB playoff proposal

3 hours ago
Teaching Moments

Ilya Kovalchuk skating CIRCLES around his sons is an A+ parenting video

a day ago
Oh Canada

Canadian tennis player sips maple syrup mid-finals match, becomes instant national hero

a day ago
Bonus Football

8 things the XFL's opening weekend taught us about the game of football (and ourselves)

February 10, 2020
College Basketball

The best sports moment of the weekend happened in the Stanford-Colorado game (and it will give...

February 10, 2020
When in Hollywood

Rory McIlroy reveals he's one of those people who likes to visit famous places from movies

February 10, 2020
Monday Superlatives

"Throw the records out in a rivalry game" is sport's truest cliche

February 10, 2020
Feuds

Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list, adding another chapter to the...

February 7, 2020
Golfers We Like

Did a new backyard golf green turn Patrick Mahomes' season around? Maybe? (OK, probably not)

February 7, 2020
Celebrity Golfers

Call the handicap police! Larry Fitzgerald once again leads at Pebble Beach (UPDATE: He won...

February 7, 2020
Uncle Bill

If you thought Bill Walton was going to call a Trojans basketball game and not make a condom...

February 7, 2020
Viral Videos

High school kid perfectly pulls off Vince Carter's most famous in-game dunk

February 7, 2020
Fatal Blows

Shaq and Chuck put the Philadelphia 76ers in a body bag on Thursday night

February 7, 2020
Saucy

Kevin Na wishes he could walk in putts like Aaron Rodgers walked this one in at Spyglass Hill

February 6, 2020
Related
The LoopTiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Th…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods confirms he's been personally approache…
The LoopLarry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlro…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved