Trending
MLB

Trevor Bauer was NOT happy with his performance on Sunday, so he launched the baseball into outer space/centerfield

By
an hour ago

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer has developed a bit of a "head case" reputation, both on and off the field. The stunt he pulled on Sunday in Kansas City will do nothing to quell that notion, or silence many of his Twitter haters.

The right-hander lasted just four and a third innings in the final game of a four-game set with the Royals, who the Indians had a chance to sweep at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon. But Bauer struggled, giving up seven runs on nine hits and getting the early hook from manager Terry Francona. Understandably, Bauer was upset not only with his performance but with the fact he was being taken out so soon, two things he's not used to as one of the better pitchers in the MLB. The 28-year-old did not handle it well, launching the ball over the centerfield wall in a fit of rage that Roger Clemens would be proud of:

Bauer's tantrum is one of the dumber acts you'll ever see on a baseball field, but also one of the most unintentionally hilarious ones too. One of his teammates and the Kansas City runner on second base both thought they were about to get pegged with a baseball, and then there's center fielder Oscar Mercado, who appears to be completely oblivious to everything happening until he realizes a random baseball just flew over his head. Funny stuff, and not all that surprising considering it's Bauer.

The best part, however, came from another camera angle from the outfield, which picked up Francona saying exactly what everyone watching was thinking:

Our thoughts exactly, Terry. To Bauer's credit, it did look like he immediately felt remorseful, as he should have. There's plenty of better ways to take out your anger, just ask Brett Gardner for some tips.

RELATED: An Orioles position player pulled off a historic save by serving up 54-mph meatballs against the Angels

MORE FROM THE LOOP
MLB

Trevor Bauer was NOT happy with his performance on Sunday, so he launched the baseball into...

an hour ago
Jack Of All Trades

An Orioles position player pulled off a historic save by serving up 54-mph meatballs against...

July 26, 2019
Why So Serious?

A CFL player in full 'Dark Knight' Joker face paint intercepted a pass on Thursday night....

July 26, 2019
Gambling

Good news, gamblers! There's a new way to lose money on college football this season!

July 25, 2019
Work Hard, Play Hard

Your new favorite Premier League team has a putting green at their training facility

July 25, 2019
Caddyshack

Six authentic golf/country club moments in Caddyshack (And a few others that rang hollow)

July 25, 2019
SMH

Sorry, Jeff McNeil, but this is the lamest excuse to miss a game ever

July 25, 2019
It's a Boy!

Golf-themed gender reveal dramatically improved by below-the-belt KO

July 25, 2019
Watch Out, NFL

NFL Network graphic gives away massive secret the Cleveland Browns have been keeping about...

July 25, 2019
These Guys Are Good

Reminder: Righty PGA Tour stars have better lefty swings than your normal golf swing

July 25, 2019
High Risers

Dennis Smith Jr. pulls off incredibly nasty dunk, gives Knicks fans a glimmer of hope

July 25, 2019
Move Over Dunkin'

PBR hard coffee is the most terrifying liquid of the week

July 24, 2019
Film Buffs

You can now own Phil Kessel's mansion, featuring the saddest home theater you will ever see

July 24, 2019
Let's Get It On

12 college football games to get way too excited about way too soon

July 24, 2019
Money Talks

Jalen Ramsey shows up to training camp in the back of a Brinks truck because reasons

July 24, 2019
Dads Rule

Brooks Koepka’s dad takes a funny jab at his son’s major championship dominance this year

July 24, 2019
Customer service fails

Airline asks LPGA player, “Can’t you just use a rental set?” after losing her clubs before...

July 24, 2019
The MVP

Aaron Hicks' catch was incredible, but it wasn't even the best defensive play of the night in...

July 24, 2019
Related
The LoopTrevor Bauer was NOT happy with his performance on …
Golf News & ToursTom Watson's farewell to major-championship golf co…
Golf News & ToursBernhard Langer wins the Senior British Open with a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection