Tour pro wears Jack Nicklaus socks at Arnold Palmer's event, survives golf gods' wrath

Eddie Pepperell put the golf gods in a bit of a bind on Friday at Bay Hill. The two-time European Tour winner played the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational wearing socks honoring. . . Jack Nicklaus. But not only did Pepperell survive the wrath of all otherworldly forces, he wound up having a great day.

After shooting an even-par 72 on Thursday, Pepperell fired a second-round 68 to vault into contention heading into the weekend. The popular Twitter follow fessed up to the fashion faux pas after his round:

And here's a look at The Bear socks Pepperell wore at The King's course:

Don't beat yourself up over it, Eddie. At least one other golf legend has your back.

Besides, Rory McIlroy honored Arnie by wearing one of his iconic outfits on Thursday and he only shot 72. Maybe the golf gods aren't as plugged in as we thought. . .

Regardless, those are pretty sweet socks. And in case you're interested in purchasing a pair, click here . Just a heads up, though, you won't get your money back if you don't shoot 68 also.

