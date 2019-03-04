Bawitdaba da bang da bang, Kid Rock makes first ace while playing with Jack Nicklaus

For a man whose last two decades have pretty much been one long weekend, this one was still better than most for the artist still known as Kid Rock. Fresh off a team victory at the Celebrity Cup two weeks ago, the former presumptive Senator's golf game has been riding high, culminating on Sunday with a magical milestone in any golfer's life: His first-ever hole-in-one. But because he's Kid Rock and not Jhon Doe at Joe Schmo CC, he just so happened to hit said hole-in-one while playing with one Jack Nicklaus. Maybe you've heard of him.

Rock—who Jack refers to as Bob Ritchie, as opposed to his given birth name—carded his inaugural ace on the 175-yard par 3 second at The Bear's Club. The celebratory video, narrated by Gary Nicklaus, also delivered some fascinating anecdotes, including the fact Kid Rock is not only a stogie guy (predictable enough), but also a proponent of the good ol' yellow ball. Get him and Bubba in the same foursome, and just watch those colors (and fire verses ) fly.

Best of all, after the free "beverages" Rock purchased for the locker room following his feat, Jack still had time to get back to couch for some hot, hot Honda Classic action, where Keith Mitchell outlasted the likes of Koepka and Fowler to take home the great crystal candy bowl. Congrats Keith, here's one for the after party, courtesy of Mr. Rock.