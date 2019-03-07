Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

As the golf world descends on Bay Hill this week, its eye turns to a man it never strays far from, no matter the occasion: Arnold Palmer, beverage mixing magnate and the one-man Lewis & Clark of modern golf. But while the tributes have spread far and wide this week, no one nailed it quite like Rory McIlroy who, fresh off comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln on Wednesday , showed up to the Arnie Invitational on Thursday dressed just like The King (and we don't mean Elvis). Needless to say, this sure beats a top hat and tassels.

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

The only thing missing from Rory's ensemble are a set of persimmons and, of course, a Marlboro dangling from his lips. Smoking is impossibly bad for you and if you don't do it, you should never, ever start (happy, mom?), but hell if Arnie didn't make it looks as cool as the other side of Marlon Brando's pillow...

Pinterest Bob Gomel

Little details (and definite PGA Tour conduct violations) aside, Rory will be hoping his blue n' gold get-up conjures more than just memories as he vies to defend his 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational championship this weekend. But whatever the outcome, something tells us Arnie, wherever he is, will be smiling all the same.