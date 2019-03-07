Trending
Long Live The King

Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

By
3 hours ago

As the golf world descends on Bay Hill this week, its eye turns to a man it never strays far from, no matter the occasion: Arnold Palmer, beverage mixing magnate and the one-man Lewis & Clark of modern golf. But while the tributes have spread far and wide this week, no one nailed it quite like Rory McIlroy who, fresh off comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln on Wednesday, showed up to the Arnie Invitational on Thursday dressed just like The King (and we don't mean Elvis). Needless to say, this sure beats a top hat and tassels.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Round One
Richard Heathcote

RELATED: Feel like a King in these Arnold Palmer-inspired products

The only thing missing from Rory's ensemble are a set of persimmons and, of course, a Marlboro dangling from his lips. Smoking is impossibly bad for you and if you don't do it, you should never, ever start (happy, mom?), but hell if Arnie didn't make it looks as cool as the other side of Marlon Brando's pillow...

Arnold Palmer
Bob Gomel

Little details (and definite PGA Tour conduct violations) aside, Rory will be hoping his blue n' gold get-up conjures more than just memories as he vies to defend his 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational championship this weekend. But whatever the outcome, something tells us Arnie, wherever he is, will be smiling all the same.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

This is it, this is the biggest scumbag move in hockey history

22 minutes ago
Mookie Magic

Mic'd-up Mookie Betts works on short game, gives up run in Spring Training joyride

2 hours ago
Shanks

Ian Poulter hits (another) shank, lets out loudest FORE right in FORE right history

2 hours ago
Long Live The King

Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

This James Harden impersonator sneaker-squeaking his way around Target is a barrel of laughs

4 hours ago
News & Tours

The Players Championship now has new theme music to go with its new trophy

5 hours ago
Respect

Mario Hezonja says that the toughest player to guard isn't currently playing in the NBA (Is it...

6 hours ago
Social Media Twists

Everyone's new favorite caddie on Twitter isn't actually on Twitter (yet)

17 hours ago
Tour Life

Luke Donald's wife filmed him leaving the mall—and boy, was he a happy camper

a day ago
Honest Abe

Rory McIlroy uses Abraham Lincoln reference in press conference, remains the best quote in...

March 6, 2019
MLB

The Angels whine that Bryce Harper is recruiting Mike Trout to Philadelphia; Bryce Harper and...

March 6, 2019
There's Hope For Us Yet

Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey is coming (and with it world peace)

March 6, 2019
Homers

The most insufferable announcer in pro sports was in PEAK form with this game-ending call

March 6, 2019
Viral Videos

Demi Lovato knocks Jay Glazer's tooth out, fulfills the dreams of many NFL players

March 6, 2019
Rock Chalk L Hawk

One of college basketball's greatest streaks finally ended on Tuesday

March 6, 2019
Rom-Com Material

They're making a movie about Genie Bouchard dating that random Twitter guy, "love" puns sure...

March 6, 2019
High Rollers

Have we reached peak Las Vegas with this new $100,000-a-night suite at the Palms?

March 6, 2019
Can't Make It Up

Stories you can't make up: 'School of Rock' guitar kid caught stealing guitars

March 5, 2019
Related
The Loop10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patro…
The LoopJason Day's Saturday double bogey on 18 makes a Mem…
The LoopBubba Watson does a really good John Daly impersona…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection