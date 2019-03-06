Feel like a King in these Arnold Palmer-inspired products

Arnold Palmer was golf's King of Cool. He had a casual elegance apart from anyone else in his time. Apparel-wise, Palmer pushed the boundaries with color, fit and style. From mock collars to flat brim hats, Arnie wasn't afraid to try bold styles or make a statement. The impact he made on the golf style world is highlighted more than ever at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where the pros commonly wear pieces to honor Palmer's legacy. We can all learn a thing or two from Palmer's style both on and off the course. We're not saying that these Arnie-inspired products will get a drink named after you, but they certainly will make you feel a little more like a legend.

Puma Limited Edition AP Collection

Rickie Fowler will sport these cool Arnie-inspired accessories and a custom vessel golf bag during the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The limited edition line from Puma is selling out fast, but there are a few left at Golf Galaxy. The P 110 Golf Hat remixes the traditional P Cap with Arnie's dancing umbrella logo. Just like Palmer, the cap will perform well in even the toughest conditions and look great in the process. The Ignite Proadapt golf shoes feature a head-turning Palmer-inspired design on the brand's ultra comfortable and high-tech golf shoe.

BUY PUMA AP SNAPBACK: $32

BUY PUMA AP IGNITE PROADAPT GOLF SHOES: $250

Golf Digest SELECT X Palm Golf Co. Limited Edition Arnold Palmer Golf Towel

Bring major Arnie vibes to your golf bag with this Golf Digest cover-inspired towel. The 100 percent cotton towel features the November 2016 issue honoring Arnold Palmer's legacy with one of the most iconic images of The King. It's moisture-wicking, won't scratch your clubs and will clip to almost anything.

BUY NOW: $33

Shop more throwback Golf Digest SELECT X Palm Golf Co. golf towels here

Vineyard Vines Palmer Cardigan

Jim Nantz teamed up with Vineyard Vines to develop a collection that includes an Arnie-inspired Cardigan. "The Palmer Cardigan is a tribute to my dear friend, Arnold Palmer, who was golf's greatest friend," said Nantz. The 100 percent merino wool sweater is available in blue and gray, is ultra soft, and is finished with brown buttons that top off the upscale vintage look.

BUY NOW: $168

Weekend Warrior Golf Arnold Palmer T-Shirt

This simple graphic shirt is a subtle and stylish way to give a hat tip to Arnie. It comes in basic and brighter colors that will suit any look and the fabric is extra soft. The company has a collection of Arnold Palmer-inspired pieces in addition to this shirt, including a crewneck sweatshirt quoting Arnie, mugs, and a canvas print.

Available at Weekendwarriorgolftees.com: $25

Arnold Palmer Quote Golf Bag Tag by AU Designs Studio

This handmade leather golf bag tag on Etsy displays one of Palmer's most memorable quotes laser etched into it, reading: "Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated." It'll look great hanging from the suede cord off a golf bag or piece of luggage.

BUY NOW: $15

Stitch Arnold Palmer Headcovers

These Stitch headcovers are durable, stylish and an excellent way to honor the legacy of Arnold Palmer. The iconic umbrella image is unmistakable and a great way to brighten up the bag. Each headcover, even the ultra-throwback pom headcover ($88), is handcrafted, water- and stain-resistant and designed to fit securely on almost any club.

Available at stitchgolf.com: $72-98

Golf Digest SELECT X Lie + Loft Arnold Palmer Cover Print

This print is part of the Golf Digest SELECT and Lie + Loft collaborative collection. The image is from a May 1960 Golf Digest cover that would have hit newsstands just after Palmer's second Masters victory and shortly before his first U.S. Open win at Cherry Hills Country Club in Englewood, Colorado over then-amateur Jack Nicklaus. This vibrant print boasts Palmer as "Golf's Cast-Iron Pro" and is made in the USA with a 100 percent cotton rag.

BUY NOW: $75

Related: Introducing Golf Digest SELECT: A new collaboration with some of golf's coolest brands

Arnold Palmer Socks by AndONNESocks

These made-to-order socks printed with Arnie's favorite drink are another fun way to celebrate The King. Pour yourself a half lemonade, half ice tea in these socks and you'll be one step closer to King status.

BUY NOW : $8

Seamus Arnold Palmer Collection

The Seamus Arnold Palmer Collection includes a variety of handmade items all designed as an ode to Arnie. From leather embossed coasters to a hand forged steel ball mark, this line embodies the upscale image that was Arnold Palmer.

Available at seamusgolf.com

A Life Well Played: My Stories by Arnold Palmer

This complication of stories by Arnold Palmer will make you feel closer to the legend than ever. While filled with anecdotes and lessons from the golf course, this is more than a golf book. It offers insight into Palmer's sportsmanship, business savvy and overall outlook on life.

BUY NOW: $13