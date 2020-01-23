Tour players are splitting their iron sets with frequency. Should you?

Iron sets on the PGA Tour are seeing more breakups than a divorce attorney. The majority of tour players now have sets that feature two or more models of irons. This includes replacing long irons with a utility iron, and the practice of playing iron sets that can be easily interchanged depending on the playing conditions or course setup.

At times Phil Mickelson has used four models in his iron set. The takeaway for everyday players is that the majority of tour pros believe getting the most out of their iron game means using more than one type of iron, and perhaps you should, too. Like relief pitchers and nickel defenses, the iron set in golf is one of specialization.

