News & Tours

Tony Romo—yes, Tony Romo—just hit the shot of the year

By

Not even Tony Romo could have predicted this.

Romo, whose virtuoso at forecasting plays as an NFL broadcaster has engendered a new level of celebrity, is playing in this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On Pebble's 15th hole, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback looked very much the "am" in his pairing with Jim Furyk, sailing his drive into a hospitality tent.

His recovery was anything but:

It should be noted that Romo is playing with hand-me-down clubs from Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods. Apparently one of those sticks is the 3-iron Spieth used at Birkdale.

Although perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised. Romo did make it through the preliminary stage of Web.com Tour Q-School this fall, and played on a sponsor's exemption last year at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. While his start in Puntacana was a rough go, he bounced back in the summer by winning the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship by nine shots and capturing the celebrity-centric American Century Championship.

Alas, Furyk and Romo, who is playing as a scratch, are currently outside the top 50 on the pro-am leaderboard. But the real tragedy that Jim Nantz wasn't on the call.

