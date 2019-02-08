Tony Romo—yes, Tony Romo—just hit the shot of the year

Not even Tony Romo could have predicted this.

Romo, whose virtuoso at forecasting plays as an NFL broadcaster has engendered a new level of celebrity, is playing in this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On Pebble's 15th hole, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback looked very much the "am" in his pairing with Jim Furyk, sailing his drive into a hospitality tent.

His recovery was anything but:

It should be noted that Romo is playing with hand-me-down clubs from Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods. Apparently one of those sticks is the 3-iron Spieth used at Birkdale.

Although perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised. Romo did make it through the preliminary stage of Web.com Tour Q-School this fall, and played on a sponsor's exemption last year at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. While his start in Puntacana was a rough go, he bounced back in the summer by winning the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship by nine shots and capturing the celebrity-centric American Century Championship.

Alas, Furyk and Romo, who is playing as a scratch, are currently outside the top 50 on the pro-am leaderboard. But the real tragedy that Jim Nantz wasn't on the call.

