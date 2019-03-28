Celebrity Golfers2 hours ago

Tony Romo opens with 79 in second PGA Tour start

Tony Romo tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
Marianna MasseyTony Romo tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

If you bet on Tony Romo to have a good opening round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, hopefully, you got your wager in early. By the eve of the tournament, Romo's Thursday over/under had been "bet down" from 79.5 to 77.5. That adjustment turned out to make a big difference. Of course, if you're betting on Tony Romo golf results, well, never mind, no judgement here. . .

Making his second PGA Tour start, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback fired an opening 79. Romo is currently in last place. Matt Jones is the early leader after carding a 66 to start the opposite-field event to the WGC-Dell Match Play.

If having last year's start in the same event under his belt helped settle Romo's nerves on Thursday, it didn't show. The NFL on CBS analyst bogeyed three of his first four holes before adding a triple bogey on No. 8. Romo failed to record a birdie during the round, but managed a respectable back nine of one-over-par 37.

Romo, who is playing as an amateur, shot rounds of 77 and 82 at this event last year to finish in last place by six shots and miss the cut by 16. He has also accepted a sponsor exemption to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May at his home course of Trinity Forest in Dallas.

