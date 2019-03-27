Trending
People are actually betting on Tony Romo to have a decent first round in this week's PGA Tour event

Tony Romo will try to better the rounds of 77 and 82 he shot in his PGA Tour debut last year at this week's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. And apparently, people are betting on him doing just that.

A prop bet for the first-round score of the part-time CBS analyst/part-time celebrity golfer opened at 79.5 (an average of his scores at the event last year) last week. But on the eve of the tournament, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said that number had been "bet down" to 77.5. That's some pretty sharp movement as gamblers like to say. Or so I've heard. . .

As for bets on Tony to actually win the event? There doesn't appear to be anyone taking the bait there. Romo opened up at 2,000-to-1 odds, but has since been dropped by Westgate to 10,000-to-1. Hmm. You know what a wise man once said about those kinds of odds. . .

Romo has also accepted a sponsor exemption to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May. Considering that event will be held at Romo's home course, Trinity Forest, expect that over/under to be a bit lower.

