Tony Romo might have actual nightmares after he fell victim to the ole fake snake prank

Snakes are most golfers' worst nightmare . Depending on wherever you play most of your golf, it's a possibility that one of these sneaky reptiles could be a menace on the golf course. That's why we've sort of grown to resent the Instagram account "@hissalot," which consists of a guy going around with a fake snake and planting it near golfers' carts, scaring the crap out of them. He has more than 58,000 followers. What a world!

We wouldn't have expected former quarterback turned amateur golfer wunderkind Tony Romo to find his way onto the account. Our guy Deron Williams, former NBA star and a huge golfer (and Golf Digest course-ranking panelist ... sneaky plug), posted a video of Romo playing at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, where Romo's group got him to fall victim to the fake snake. It's worth the watch:

Loading View on Instagram

How about those ups from Romo? We would've reacted the same way if we thought a snake was about to pounce on the course.

There's nothing funny about a real snake attacking on the golf course. But we can laugh about a fake snake. So well played, @hissalot and D-Will. Thanks for the content and scaring Romo a little bit. We're wondering how well (or poorly) Romo recovered after seeing the fake snake.

