BREAKING NEWS BULLETIN: Tonight, Thursday, September 26th, 2019, is now officially a football night. Curfew is 7:45 p.m. sharp. All citizens must be indoors in front of their TVs by kickoff or face immediate incarceration. Please plan accordingly.

No, we're not talking about Rodgers vs. Wentz in the weekly-overhyped-quarterbacks-picking-apart-under-prepared-defenses bowl. We're talking about a knock-down, drag-out face-off between two undefeated college football heavyweights that no one is talking about: 2-0 Navy vs. 3-0 Memphis. HEY WAIT, WHERE'S EVERYBODY GOING??

OK, so maybe it's not Michigan-Wisconsin (look how good that one turned out), but Navy-Memphis has a very good shot at being the sneaky best college football game of the week. Memphis are 17-1 in weeknight games all-time (5-0 on Thursday nights) while Navy boast one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the nation in Malcom Perry, who hung 166 yards on Memphis last season and makes Lamar Jackson look like Joe Flacco. Plus if last Thursday's AAC West matchup is any indication—with Tulane taking down Houston on a fake kneel followed by a Minneapolis Miracle-esque hail mary—pyrotechnics are all but guaranteed.

Needless to say, if you're still sleeping on the AAC West, Thursday night is the perfect time to wake the hell up. The division currently features three of the nation's remaining undefeateds in Navy, Memphis, and SMU, as well as that solid 3-1 Tulane squad. With only two ranked matchups on the Week 5 slate (#18 Virginia vs. #10 Notre Dame and #21 USC vs. #17 Washington), an O/U of 54, and Memphis and Navy both averaging just shy of 500 yards of offense per-game, Thursday night just became must-see TV for college football fans, happy hour be damned.

Navy vs. Memphis kicks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN .