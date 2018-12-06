Trending
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

By
an hour ago
Full Frame Shot Of Donuts
Nodar Chernishev / EyeEm

As a Brooklyn resident and seven-plus year veteran of the New York City sanity wars, I can tell you that bodegas are anything-goes environments. I once had an able-bodied man not much older than myself beg everyone on the premises for directions to a nearby bar because he claimed, despite the glasses he was very clearly wearing, that he was too blind to read street signs or his Apple maps and yet was for some reason wandering around a neighborhood he didn't know by himself in the dark. By the time I finished counting out the blocks for him my sandwich had gone cold.

That's nothing, however, when compared to this charming young man, who New York police are currently seeking in connection with a violent (and now viral) temper tantrum...over a bagel. Let's begin our descent into madness, shall we?

RELATED: Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

Now listen, New Yorkers are serious about their bagels. It's a cliche because it's true. But this is TOO MUCH serious. And craziest of all? The order, which he recites with exacting detail just before throwing a loaf of bread at his would-be sandwich-maker's head: "Make my cinnamon toast cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!" That right there is enough to get your New York bagel card revoked for good. Just ask Cynthia Nixon.

P.S. Shout out to the woman standing three feet away from a grown man throwing a fit over his funky-ass bagel order without batting an eye, taking a step backward, or displaying any of the vital signs typically associated with a living, breathing human being. You, ma'am, are a true New Yorker.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

an hour ago
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

3 hours ago
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

5 hours ago
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

6 hours ago
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

a day ago
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

December 5, 2018
Long Live the King

Burger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but there's a catch (obviously)

December 5, 2018
Toronto Takeover

Auston Matthews scores filthy OT winner, Leafs fans go NUTS ... in Buffalo

December 5, 2018
The Grind

The final key to Tiger Woods' comeback, Brandel blasts The Match, and the best Bubba Watson

December 4, 2018
"Gotta Get Pucks Deep"

This compilation of NHL players using the same cliches is the funniest video you'll see today

December 4, 2018
Viral Videos

Bubba Watson is the latest victim of golf's best swing impressionist

December 3, 2018
Daggers

Georgia chokes away more than just the game and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

December 3, 2018
College Football

Ohio State coach makes an inspired, and spectacularly bananas, pitch for Buckeyes to be in the...

December 3, 2018
Related
The LoopYouth baseball coach attacks parent with aluminum b…
The LoopA beginner’s guide to American BBQ styles - Golf Digest
The LoopWhat Kind Of Golf Tantrum Should You Throw? - Golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection