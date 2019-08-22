Trending
Gambling

Tigers get two-hit by Justin Verlander, still pull off biggest baseball upset in 20 years

By
2 hours ago

It's been a brutal year for the Detroit Tigers, historically brutal. It's been so bad that they're a game and a half worse than the Baltimore Orioles, who have at times looked like the worst team in the history of American sport in 2019. But the Tigers continue to out-bad them, the shining example being the play last week when two Detroit outfielders collided when going for a fly ball, causing it to ricochet over the fence.

Even the most optimistic of Tigers fans probably hasn't found much good in this season, but at least they can look back on what happened Wednesday night and say the 2019 team was part of history, gambling history, that is. Prior to first pitch, the Tigers were as high as a +440 underdog while the World Series favorite Houston Astros were a -525 favorite, meaning you'd have to wager $525 on Houston just to win $100. If you bet $100 on the Tigers, you'd win $440.

While betting on a -525 favorite seems stupid, especially in baseball, this was about as close to a lock as it gets in sports betting. Justin Verlander was on the hill for the Astros, who were also at home, where they've gone 45-16 on the year. This was one of the top three teams with their ace on the mound against the worst team in the league.

But there is no such thing as a lock in sports betting as the Tigers would go on to prove, winning 2-1 against their former star pitcher. According to data provided by SportsBetting.ag, it's the biggest upset in baseball in the last 20 years. Making it even more unfathomable was the fact that Verlander had one of his best outings of the season. Check out this line:

Complete game, two hits, 11 K's. You're winning that game nine times out of 10 when your ace pitches like that. But it just so happened that the two hits Verlander gave up were solo homers, enough to beat the Astros despite them having one of the most potent offenses in the sport.

Perhaps the craziest part of all is that this is not the first time this month that the Astros were on the losing side of another monumental upset. On August 11, the Astros were a -480 favorite over the Orioles, who they had just pummeled 23-2 the day prior. But the Orioles won 8-7 at Camden Yards, which was at the time biggest upset since 2007. Gambling!

RELATED: MLB sends memo about use of sexual-enhancement pills, which are apparently BIG amongst players

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Never Grow Up

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

an hour ago
Social Stars

Brooks Koepka shares the funny story behind a viral photo with girlfriend Jena Sims

an hour ago
Gambling

Tigers get two-hit by Justin Verlander, still pull off biggest baseball upset in 20 years

2 hours ago
Golfers as Athletes

Brooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Body Issue photoshoot, and the results are . ....

13 hours ago
Say What?

MLB sends memo about use of sexual-enhancement pills, which are apparently BIG amongst players

20 hours ago
Rapping Rory?

Rory McIlroy quotes J. Cole lyrics, remains golf's most entertaining press conference

a day ago
For The Love of Dogs

This hot dog vendor is the most important member of the Texas Rangers organization right now

August 21, 2019
MLB

Aaron Judge hit a homer to left field for the first time this year. Wait, what?

August 21, 2019
Viral Videos

If you thought James Harden was unstoppable, wait until you see his ridiculous new move

August 21, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shows off slimmed-down beach bod, continues most surprising fitness in sports...

August 21, 2019
Sign Her Up

Every NFL team should send offers to USWNT’s Carli Lloyd after watching her boot these perfect...

August 20, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson gave the perfect response to a fellow tour pro flexing his calves

August 20, 2019
Moves Like Mick Jagger

You mean to tells us Matt Kuchar could have been dancing this whole time?

August 20, 2019
We Getting Punk'd?

Random guy keeps sending recent PGA Tour winner snail mail offering his swing advice, and the...

August 20, 2019
The Grind

Justin Thomas' unusual spot, Phil Mickelson's dating advice, and the most entertaining golfer

August 20, 2019
No Days Off

Devin Booker got upset over being double-teamed in a pickup game. Joakim Noah was having none...

August 20, 2019
Float Like A Butterfly...

Louisville football's new Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms are a knockout

August 20, 2019
Love Is In the Air

Volunteers fan seeking lady Vols companion on Craigslist proves SEC really does mean more

August 19, 2019
Related
The LoopMets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor'…
The LoopBrooks Koepka shares the funny story behind a viral…
The LoopTigers get two-hit by Justin Verlander, still pull …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection