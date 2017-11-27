Tiger Watchan hour ago

Tiger Woods will make a HUGE leap in the Official World Golf Ranking this week -- no matter how he plays

By
171127-tiger-woods-owgr.jpg
Sam Greenwood

For a second consecutive year, Tiger Woods is poised to make a huge jump in the Official World Golf Ranking at the Hero World Challenge -- no matter how he plays.

RELATED: The latest news surrounding Tiger Woods' latest comeback

Woods enters this week at No. 1,199, sandwiched between Nicolas Tacher and George Gandranata. But OWGR guru Nosferatu (Twitter handle @VC606) calculates the 14-time major champ will climb more than 250 spots just for finishing four rounds in the Bahamas. And a win in the limited-field event would propel Woods all the way to approximately No. 135. Check out this chart:

And here's a graph:

Of course, winning doesn't seem likely for Woods, who is returning to competitive golf after undergoing a fourth back surgery in April. Various sportsbooks have listed him as the clear long shot in the 18-man field with BookMaker putting him as low as 45-to-1 odds. In fact, sportsbooks think there's more of a chance that Woods finishes last or withdraws than him finishing in the top five.

Woods was in a similar position last year when he finished 15th out of 17 players at the Hero World Challenge to jump 248 spots (from No. 898 to 650).

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, Woods holds the record for most weeks spent at No. 1 overall (683) and consecutively (281). Another trip back to the top spot seems unlikely as he approaches his 42nd birthday next month, but hey, you've got to start somewhere.

RELATED: How much has Tiger Woods made per shot for his career?

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods comeback: The latest news and talk surr…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods comeback: A stats-related countdown to …
Golf News & ToursRickie Fowler says Tiger Woods is hitting it "way b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection