The Match

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Match: Fans complain they're unable to watch PPV event after purchase

By
The Match: Tiger vs Phil
Harry How(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)

The Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match is underway in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it appears a contingent of golf fans have been left out in the proverbial desert.

About an hour before the Shadow Creek showdown began, fans took to Twitter to air their complaints about the pay-per-view event. Not about the $20 price tag of the ticket; rather, that they were unable to watch the pre-game proceedings after purchase.

The issues continued after the match teed off, specifically with the B/R Live app:

Perhaps due to the overwhelming issues, some chimed in they were able to get the event for free:

This is not the first instance of presentation malfunction in 2018, with a number of viewers experiencing technical difficulties during the PGA Championship. Nevertheless, given the experimental nature of this match, to say nothing of the consumer investment, this was an ill-timed bogey.

