Tiger Woods Thursday live blog: Woods looks to get off to fast start at Muirfield Village

An impressive three starts in Florida earlier this season gave Tiger Woods fans hope that this latest comeback would be for real, and that a win was not only possible, but inevitable. Then, Woods had mediocre weeks at the Masters and the Wells Fargo, followed by a lifeless opening 36 holes at the Players Championship. Suddenly, it was time to re-arrange expectations for the 14-time major champion.

But Woods responded with an electric weekend performance at TPC Sawgrass, playing the weekend in 10-under par and briefly getting within a few shots of Webb Simpson's lead. Now, he resumes his comeback at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, a place he's won five times in his career, most recently in 2012 when he holed a spectacular chip at the par-3 16th and sent the Dublin, Ohio crowd into a frenzy. Based on his history at Jack's place, and his final 36 holes at the Players, one can't help but think Woods has a legitimate shot to contend this week. The oddsmakers believe he does too, as Woods is among the seven betting favorites with odds of 16-to-1, something that no one could have envisioned a year ago this week .

He'll begin his opening round at 8:26 a.m. ET alongside defending Memorial Tournament champion Jason Dufner and Justin Rose, who just earned his ninth PGA Tour victory this past week at Colonial and is also a former champion at Memorial, winning in 2010.

11:18 a.m.: Woods pulls his approach shot left of the pin, but it just hangs on to the fringe about 25 feet from the hole and he gets it up and down for par.

11:08 a.m.: Tiger stripes another 3-wood off the first tee, this one 297 yards and down the center of the fairway again. Looks like the driver has been put in timeout, and for good reason. He'll have 174 yards to the green on his second.

11:00 a.m.: Woods splits the 18th fairway with a 299-yard 3-wood and his 180-yard approach shots finds the green about 14 feet left of the pin. Facing another left-to-right putt he again misses it on the low side and taps in for par and a three-over 39, which currently has him in a tie for 56th, nine back of Beau Hossler. Needs to go crazy on the front nine just to feel good heading into Friday.

10:40 a.m.: Boom! Tiger drains the 10-footer for birdie and gets back to three over, which gets him out of dead last place. It's a start.

10:35 a.m.: Woods finds a fairway (!) at the 17th with the 3-wood, then hits his 177-yard approach shot about 10 feet past the hole. If he wants to save this round, now would be a good place to start.

10:24 a.m.: Welp, Woods puts his bunker shot to six feet and his putt lips out in cruel fashion. Another bogey to fall to four over.

10:17 a.m.: Woods overcooks one left at the 16th, finding yet another greenside bunker. Looks like a pretty straightforward up and down, but that's easier said than done. Desperately needs to save par here.

10:12 a.m.: Woods hits a decent bunker shot to about eight feet and misses the putt right of the hole and walks away with a double bogey. He's now three over on his round, with both blemishes coming at the par 5s. Now he heads to the difficult closing stretch of the back nine, starting with the 200-yard par-3 16th.

10:03 a.m.: Woods plays his fourth shot from 236 yards away and it comes up short and right of the green in a bunker. He'll need to get up and down just to save a bogey on another gettable par 5. Not ideal.

9:59 a.m.: According to Tiger Tracker, Woods' drive is OB...

9:55 a.m.: For the first time today, Woods pulls out the driver at 15, and we now know why he kept it in the bag on 10, 11, and 13. His drive sails miles to the right and he slams his club into the turf. After reloading he finds the fairway. We'll see if he can find the first, although he might not want too. The par 5 struggles continue.

9:48 a.m.: Another low side miss on a left-to-right birdie putt for Woods, who remains at one over as he heads to the par-5 15th, where he hopes to take advantage of a birdie opportunity.

9:42 a.m.: Woods lays well back off the tee at the short par-4 14th, leaving him 147 yards in from the middle of the fairway. From there he knocks one 19 feet below the pin and will have a decent look at birdie to get back to even par.

9:33 a.m.: Two-putt par for Tiger at the 13th to stay at one over, currently four off Beau Hossler and Henrik Stenson's lead.

9:27 a.m.: Woods' drive finds another fairway bunker with a huge lip in front of him, but once again he lifts one high and on to the green from 147 yards out. After getting a little backspin, he'll have a 28-footer for birdie.

9:14 a.m.: Woods' slick birdie putt sneaks by the left edge and he settles for par. He's one over through three holes.

9:09 a.m.: Tiger's tee shot at the 12th was a good one, coming to rest 12 feet from the pin. Good chance to get one back.

9:03 a.m.: Instead of taking advantage of the 11th, Woods is lucky to drop only one shot and take his bogey. After taking an iron off the tee that found the thick rough, he chipped out and then went for the green from 270 yards, coming up well short in the creek. From there he took a drop and was able to get up and down to avoid a damaging double. Now comes the tricky par-3 12th.

8:41 a.m.: Woods' birdie putt tracked the whole way, but came up just a foot short. Two-putt par to start, and now he heads to the reachable par-5 11th.

8:37 a.m.: Needing to lift one high over the face of the bunker, Woods hits a good one from 159 yards on to the center of the green. He'll have 42 feet left for his birdie.

8:26 a.m.: Woods starts his opening round on the back nine Thursday, and he pulls out 3-wood and it doesn't quite fade like he wanted, ending up in a bunker down the left-hand side of the fairway.

