Tiger Woods is back in action this week at the Memorial and it appears the only Nike swoosh that Woods will be sporting will be on his apparel.

That’s because Woods has ditched the last Nike golf clubs in his bag, his wedges. Ever since Nike announced it was getting out of the club business in August 2016, Woods has slowly swapped out clubs as his health and playing allowed, first using TaylorMade woods, then TGR irons before recently changing to TaylorMade TW Phase 1 irons. Now Woods has tweeted that the company’s Milled Grind wedges will be in the bag at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

RELATED: An inside look at how Tiger Woods tests new equipment

“Excited to be back at The Memorial. New @TaylorMadeGolf #MGwedge going in the bag this week.” Woods tweeted along with a photo that revealed Milled Grind 56- and 60-degree wedges. In his last start at the Players, Woods used a Nike VR X3X 56-degree wedge and a Nike VR Forged 60-degree wedge.

The new wedges appear to have a raw finish and the sole looks to have significant heel relief, which allows for versatility around the greens.

The move leaves Woods with just his Scotty Cameron by Titleist putter as the lone non-TaylorMade club in his bag.

Woods will be making his ninth start of 2018 this week. He's made six straight cuts, placing in the top 20 four times, and ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained/around the green.