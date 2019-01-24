Tiger Woods Thursday live blog: Follow Woods' first round of 2019 at Torrey Pines

In case you were wondering if people are excited for Tiger Woods' opening round of 2019, a video of he and Joe LaCava yucking it up and another video of Woods being denied a slice of pizza have taken the internet by storm. The pizza video has gotten so out of hand that the PGA Tour asked the reporter who captured it to take it down:

So yeah, you could say Tiger fans are ready to roll. Just imagine what will happen when he makes his first birdie on Thursday.

Speaking of birdies, Woods has made a few over the years at Torrey Pines, where he'll be making his 2019 debut in the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods has won here eight times in his career, seven of those coming in this event, and once in the U.S. Open, his most recent major championship victory. His most recent victory at Torrey, however, came in 2013, one of his five wins that season.

The last we saw of Woods, he didn't look like his late-summer self at the Hero World Challenge, finishing in second-to-last as he struggled to avoid making bogeys throughout the week. Prior to that, Woods also played poorly in "The Match" against Phil Mickelson, though he did make it interesting down the stretch with some late-round heroics. We'll see if some much-needed rest over the holidays has Woods back in good form when he tees off on the South Course on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. local time, 1:40 p.m. ET. The 14-time major champion is paired with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, who will each be playing with Woods in a competitive round for the first time in their careers.

Follow all the action from Woods' 2019 debut right here in our live blog.

RELATED: Golf insiders agree multiple wins, including majors, within reach for Tiger Woods in 2019

2:22 p.m.: After a lengthy wait on the tee at the picturesque par-3 third on the South Course, Woods finally gets to hit and he stuffs one to around 10 feet. Good chance to get that bogey back right away here.

2:07 p.m.: Tiger's bunker shot wasn't his best, leaving him around 12 feet to save his par. Woods hit a great putt, but once again it just slipped past the right edge. Just like that, Woods falls to one over through two holes.

2:02 p.m.: Approach shot finds the bunker and he'll be shortsided. First test of 2019 coming up. This is not a hole you want to bogey.

2 p.m.: Woods overcuts his drive at the second and it finds the rough, but he'll only have 108 yards left into the green.

1:53 p.m.: Solid birdie effort from Tiger, but it just slips by the right edge. Almost started 2019 with a bang. Still, fairway, green, two putts will do.

1:50 p.m.: Woods takes the safe route on his approach, landing it well right of the back left pin location. Should have a good look at birdie inside 25 feet.

1:42 p.m.: If Woods' first tee ball is a sign of things to come in 2019, it's going to be a BIG year. Tiger pipes one off the first tee on the South Course, a welcome sight on a hole he has battled with his whole career. Should have a short iron in to the green from the short stuff.

1:38 p.m.: Two minutes away. Let's check in on the scene at the first tee:

1:15 p.m.: For those jonesing for TW, here his warmup session. How on earth is he tucked away in the corner like that? Guy should have a reserved spot at Torrey at this point: