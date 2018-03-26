The Masters2 hours ago

Tiger Woods remains Masters favorite, as Bubba Watson's odds drop after victory

By
The Masters - Final Round
David Cannon

Tiger Woods failed to qualify for the WGC-Match Play, and he's not in this week's Houston Open field. That won't stop the 42-year-old from entering Augusta National as the tournament favorite.

In the latest Masters odds update Woods continues to own the lowest figure at 9/1. Woods, who is seeking his fifth green jacket, will be making just his second appearance at the Masters since 2013. In his final tune-up for Augusta National, the 14-time major winner finished T-5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Right behind Woods are Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at 10/1. Both Johnson and McIlroy were early exits at Match Play, while Thomas advanced to the semi-finals. All three have won on the PGA Tour this season, with Thomas leading the tour in earnings.

Jordan Spieth, 2015 Masters winner and two-time runner-up, follows at 12/1, with Justin Rose coming in at 14/1. Bubba Watson, who was listed at 50/1 just a month ago, has seen his odds plummet with victories in Los Angeles and Austin. Watson heads a group including Phil Mickelson and Jason Day at 16/1.

Other notables include Jon Rahm at 18/1, defending champ Sergio Garcia at 25/1 and Hideki Matsuyama at 30/1. The Masters begins on April 5.

