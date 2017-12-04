Tiger Woods' Masters odds move again, Rickie Fowler's stay put following Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods' Masters odds moved again following the final round of the Hero World Challenge. Only this time, they went up.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Woods is now 20/1 to win at Augusta National in 2018 following an eventful week in the Bahamas. Woods' Masters odds entering last week's event were 50/1, but they were slashed to 25/1 after his opening 69, and following a front-nine 31 on Friday that gave Woods a brief lead, Westgate quickly lowered Woods' odds to 15/1 -- tied for the fifth-best odds at the time. Westgate manager and golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said on Twitter that there's been a lot of action coming in on Tiger and that "the liability is already excessive."

RELATED: Tiger Woods makes a huge jump in the Official World Golf Ranking

Rickie Fowler won the event by four shots thanks to a Sunday 61 that helped erase a seven-shot deficit to 54-hole leader Charley Hoffman. However, Fowler's Masters odds remained at 15/1.

Jordan Spieth also didn't have his Masters odds affected by his performance in the Bahamas. After a T-3 in the 18-man event, Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner, stayed the Masters favorite at 7/1. However, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson fell from 8/1 to 10/1 after finishing T-14, eight shots behind Woods. Rory McIlroy is 12/1, followed by Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm at 15/1.

Woods opened at 100-to-1 odds to win the Masters in August while he was still recovering from a fourth back surgery in April. The four-time Masters champ has missed the tournament due to injury in three of the past four years.

RELATED: How Rickie Fowler ruined the greatest golf bet of all time