Tiger Woods' Masters odds hold steady following his withdrawal at Bay Hill with neck strain

Tiger Woods said he has "no long-term concerns" in his Monday announcement he was withdrawing from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational . Apparently, Las Vegas feels the same way about the 14-time major champ's Masters prospects.

On Monday evening, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook's Jeff Sherman confirmed there would be no change to Woods' Masters odds at this time. The four-time green jacket winner remains at 12-to-1 odds to win at Augusta National next month.

Just last week, Sherman said someone had placed a $10,000 bet on Woods to win the Masters at those odds and that more money has been wagered on Woods to win the year's first men's major than any other player. Should he withdraw before the tournament starts, those bets would be refunded.

While we wait to see if/how Woods' absence affects the Masters, it will certainly impact betting on this week's event at Bay Hill. As an eight-time winner of the tournament, Woods was the second-favorite behind defending champ Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is now the clear favorite at 7/1, followed by Justin Rose (10/1), Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler (12/1), Jason Day (14/1), and Bryson DeChambeau (16/1).

Dustin Johnson remains Westgate's Masters favorite at 10/1, followed by Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy at 12/1. Johnson also remains No. 1 in our weekly Masters ranking , while Woods' injury news drops him down a couple spots.

Woods said Monday his latest injury has nothing to do with his surgically fused back and that he hopes to compete at next week's Players Championship. The Masters (April 11-14) is five weeks away.

