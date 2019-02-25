Vegas makes Dustin Johnson the new Masters favorite following dominant win at WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson has never seriously contended down the stretch at the Masters, but he is now officially the Vegas favorite to win the year's first men's major championship. We're guessing few will argue following his latest performance.

Johnson cruised to a five-shot win at the WGC-Mexico Championship to join some elite company with his 20th career PGA Tour title. An elusive victory at Augusta National, though, would really elevate his status in golf history. And according to Las Vegas Westgate Superbook, Johnson is the man to beat (for now) at 10-to-1 odds.

Westgate's golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman tweeted the revised Masters odds on Sunday night, including the adjustment of Johnson, who was previously listed at 14/1. Johnson has three top-10 finishes in eight starts at Augusta National, highlighted by a T-4 in 2016. In 2017 he was an overwhelming favorite in the event before slipping on the stairs in his rental house on the eve of the tournament and withdrawing.

World No. 1 Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Johnson's nearest competitor on Sunday, are listed next at 12-to-1 odds. Rose and Woods, a four-time Masters champ, were co-favorites before Johnson's dominant win at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Justin Thomas is next at 14/1, followed by 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler at 16/1. Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm are 18/1, while three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson is 25/1 and defending champ Patrick Reed is 35/1. Here's a look at some other selected Masters odds:

The 2019 Masters is scheduled for April 11-14.

